CDC chief defends decision to shorten isolation period

The Association of Flight Attendants , a union that represents nearly 50,000 flight crew workers, argued that employees should not be expected to return to work unless they had no symptoms and tested negative.

Walensky’s comments came after criticism and backlash from scientists and unions who fear the new guidance’s lack of a testing requirement will further the spread of the virus and endanger workers.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky defended the organization’s decision to shorten the isolation period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they’re asymptomatic.

“Already the lack of paid sick leave creates pressure on workers to come to work sick,” said Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants union. “Corporations that fail to recognize this with paid sick leave, or pressure workers to come to work sick or face discipline, are failing their workers and their customers.”

Dr. Michael Mina, a former Brigham and Women’s epidemiologist and an expert on rapid tests, said the omission of testing from the CDC’s guidance is “reckless.”

Explaining the decision Wednesday, Walensky said it “had a lot to do with what we thought people would be able to tolerate”.

Walensky said the CDC was concerned that Americans who tested positive for COVID “may not comply with being home” if a longer isolation period were left in place.

“We have seen relatively low rates of isolation for all of this pandemic,” said Walensky, with the health agency estimating that less than a third of people in the US have isolated when they were supposed to.

Responding to criticism that the guidance was updated to appease business interests, Walensky said the decision was based on evidence that contagiousness wanes after about five days.

“We know that the most amount of transmission occurs in those one to two days before you develop symptoms, those two to three days after you develop symptoms,” said Walensky.

As for testing, the former chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital added that the CDC decided not to require a negative rapid test to end isolation because they don’t know how they perform and " how well they predict whether you’re transmissible during the end of disease.”

Material from Globe wire services and previous Globe reports was used in this story.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.