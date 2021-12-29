Early Omicron data suggest a less deadly wave, federal officials say

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a White House news conference that as cases increased by about 60% over the past week, to around 240,000 each day, hospital admissions and deaths had remained “comparatively low,” hinting at a less deadly wave of the virus.

WASHINGTON — Top federal health officials emphasized Wednesday that data on skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the United States and from other countries reinforced early signs that the highly contagious omicron variant was milder and less lethal than previous variants, even as it threatened to overwhelm health systems already on the brink from earlier surges.

She pointed to a seven-day average of hospitalizations of 9,000 per day, an increase of about 14% from the previous week. The seven-day average of daily deaths stood at roughly 1,100 per day, she added, a decrease of about 7%.

“This could be due to the fact that hospitalizations tend to lag behind cases by about two weeks,” she said, “but may also be due to early indications that we’ve seen from other countries like South Africa and United Kingdom of milder disease from omicron, especially among the vaccinated and the boosted.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said at the same news conference that “the pattern and disparity between cases and hospitalization strongly suggest that there will be a lower hospitalization-to-case ratio when the situation becomes more clear.”

The more hopeful data on omicron’s spread has been tempered by a crush of virus cases in hospitals around the country.

Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said that 13,000 National Guard members were in 48 states helping with vaccinations, testing and clinical work. The federal government has sent ambulances to states in need, he added, including to badly hit New York. Reinforcements had arrived in or were headed to Arizona, Wisconsin and Indiana, Zients said.

More federally run test sites would open in the coming days, Zients said, including in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Those commitments were still unlikely to dull criticism from public health experts that the Biden administration had neglected the nation’s testing stockpile before omicron’s arrival in the United States. Demand for tests has exploded this month, causing manufacturers to scramble to produce and distribute more of them.

