Hospitals brace for increased COVID-19 among children as Omicron spreads

Still, Boston Children’s Hospital, which cares for the region’s sickest children, had 17 children with COVID-19 in the hospital this week, up from just six on Nov. 23.

Most children who become infected have mild symptoms or none at all, and those who get severely ill almost always have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable, such as congenital heart disease, doctors said.

As the Omicron variant rages across the state, doctors are preparing to see more children end up in the hospital — but so far kids make up a tiny share of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and experts see no signs that children are falling more severely ill.

Dr. Richard Malley, infectious disease physician at Boston Children’s, said he’s watching reports from New York and other areas where increasing numbers of children have been hospitalized with COVID.

“We are preparing ourselves for that possibility” in Boston, he said.

“If Omicron continues to rip through the country and the world as it is now, we’re going to see a certain number of very tragic cases where children are suffering from this virus,” Malley said. “Even if kids are at low risk of severe complications, that risk is not zero.”

According to the most recent data from the state Department of Public Health, 41 people younger than 20 were hospitalized with COVID-19 between Dec. 5 and Dec. 18, just 1.6 percent of total hospitalizations and a small increase from the 37 reported in the previous two-week period.

In contrast, the number of hospitalized people aged 50 to 69 nearly doubled to 919 during those two time periods.

So far, doctors don’t know if Omicron affects children differently from previous variants. But because the newest variant of the virus is so contagious, it’s infecting huge swaths of the population, and some of those people, inevitably, will need hospitalization.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in children testing positive because we’re seeing overall rates of people testing positive,” said Dr. Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “What we’re not seeing is an increase in severity of infection. Most children that are testing positive have no symptoms at all.”

Other children have mild symptoms such as runny noses, congestion, and cough.

“These children are not suffering with their disease if they’re vaccinated,” Fisher said.

Dr. Adrienne Randolph, a critical care specialist at Boston Children’s who leads a network of 70 hospitals tracking COVID-19 complications in children, recently asked the network to update her on Omicron’s effects.

“They’re seeing a lot more admissions,” she said. “The numbers are definitely going up, but it’s sort of in the same population – children with underlying medical conditions.”

“Previously healthy kids just don’t get sick [from COVID-19],” she said.

The most severe disease occurred in unvaccinated patients, Randolph said, and children throughout New England are benefiting from the high vaccination rates.

As of Dec. 21, at least one dose of vaccine had been administered to 77 percent of people age 16 to 19, 78 percent of those 12 to 15, and 41 percent of children 5 to 11, for whom the vaccine was authorized on Nov. 2, according to state data.

Among children, infants in the first year of life and older teens are most at risk of getting sick from with COVID-19, Randolph said. If their mothers were vaccinated while pregnant, infants will be protected by their mother’s antibodies for the first six months of life, and can continue to receive antibodies from breast milk. And although no vaccine has been authorized for children age 1 to 5, they are at the lowest risk of life-threatening disease, Randolph said.

Parents should still try to keep children from getting infected, she advised, by making sure they’re surrounded by vaccinated people.

Boston Children’s has been full “for weeks and weeks and weeks,” long before Omicron, Randolph said, and the hospital started limiting elective surgeries before the state required it. COVID is just one factor. A big challenge is the “ongoing and severe” crush of young patients in psychiatric crisis waiting for a bed in a psychiatric unit, sometimes for weeks.

“It’s the loneliness and the psychological effects on these children that leads them to getting admitted, and there’s a big shortage of care facilities,” Richmond said.

Now, the Omicron wave is “going to cause a lot of burden again,” she said.

Dr. Daniel Rauch, chief of pediatric hospital medicine at Tufts Medical Center, said Tufts isn’t yet seeing a major increase in COVID hospitalizations among children. But he is expecting to see more cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition in which the immune system attacks various organs, apparently triggered by COVID-19 infection

“We’re definitely expecting an increase in that a couple weeks after this surge starts hitting kids, because that’s what we saw last time,” Rauch said.

The hallmarks of multisystem inflammatory syndrome are fever plus one or more of these symptoms: stomach pain, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, dizziness, skin rash, or vomiting.

While most children who get COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, Rauch cautioned that doctors are still learning about the disease’s long-term risks for kids, including heart problems and long COVID.

“You’d still rather not get the disease. If you’re eligible, get the vaccine,” he said.

Pediatricians noted that some COVID-19 cases in the hospital may involve children who weren’t sick with COVID-19 but came to the hospital for another reason such as a broken bone, and then tested positive when they arrived.

They said it’s important to gather more data on these cases of incidental COVID, including tracking how long children are staying in the hospital. A two-day stay likely means mild disease, while a longer stay indicates a rare severe case of COVID in a child.

Last weekend, four children with COVID-19 were hospitalized at Tufts. But only one of them came to the hospital because of that disease; the others tested positive after arriving, Rauch said.

“One of the questions that I think we need to ask as more people have an infection [is] how many of the children are in the hospital because they have COVID, and how many are in the hospital for some other reason and then test positive for COVID?” said Fisher.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer. Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.