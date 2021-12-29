New cases of COVID-19 in the US reach highest level on record

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.

The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

CHICAGO — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that there is no need to cancel small home gatherings among vaccinated and boosted family and friends.

But ‘’if your plans are to go to a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a happy new year, I would strongly recommend that this year we not do that,” Fauci said.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind case numbers, the figures may reflect not only the protection conferred by the vaccine but also the possibility that Omicron is not making people as severely ill as previous versions.

COVID-19 deaths in the United States have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.

Associated Press





Isolation guidance revised in part to increase compliance

Federal health officials’ revised guidance shortening the isolation time for people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections was partly an attempt to increase compliance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

In addition to considering the science of the virus, she told NBC’s “Today” show, her agency also considered behavioral science that suggests people with no symptoms or mild symptoms may be unwilling to isolate for 10 days, as previously recommended.

“We really want to make sure that we had guidance — in this moment where we were going to have a lot of disease — that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to, and that spoke specifically to when people were maximally infectious,” Walensky said in a subsequent interview on CNN.

Infected people are typically most contagious in the day or two before developing symptoms and in the following two or three days, she said. So, 85 to 90 percent of transmission potential has passed after a patient has isolated for five days, Walensky said.

Walensky also pushed back on criticism from some experts that the CDC should require a negative test result before suggesting that someone leave isolation. Highly sensitive PCR tests can show positive results for weeks after a person has stopped being contagious, she said, while at-home antigen tests may not accurately reflect transmissibility in the latter part of an infection. She denied that a national shortage of rapid tests had factored into the CDC’s decision on the duration of isolation.

Walensky told CNN that the Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to authorize booster vaccine doses for children ages 12 to 15 and that she hoped to learn that agency’s decision in the days to weeks ahead.

Washington Post





Sick workers disrupting daily life in virus-riddled NYC

One New York City subway line was suspended on Wednesday and five others were running with delays because so many workers were out sick.

Twenty CityMD locations, where thousands of New Yorkers go to get tested for the coronavirus, were closed because of staffing shortages caused by the virus.

The Police Department has canceled days off for any officer healthy enough to work. Nearly 1 in 3 paramedics are out sick, and the Fire Department begged New Yorkers not to call 911 unless they were truly experiencing an emergency, after a spate of calls from people who were just looking for an ambulance ride to a hospital to get a coronavirus test.

Broadway shows are closing even as others reopen. Libraries are shuttering left and right.

New York City is exhausted, beleaguered, and riddled with coronavirus thanks to the Omicron variant. More than 110,000 people have tested positive just since Christmas Day, and the positivity rate in some neighborhoods is approaching 30 percent.

Some hospitals in the city are under stress: Mount Sinai Health System said Wednesday it was deferring elective surgeries where possible.

New York Times





Omicron ripping through Europe, setting infection records

Across Europe, records for new coronavirus infections are falling by the day as the Omicron variant tears through populations with a swiftness outpacing anything witnessed over the past two years of the pandemic.

Like the United States, which recorded a new high in daily cases on Tuesday, European nations are struggling against an onslaught of infections from a virus that shows no sign of going away. Britain, Denmark, France, Greece, and Italy all set records for new daily cases this week, and in each country, health officials suspect that Omicron is driving the infections.

While there are early indications that the variant might be milder than previous versions of the virus — with vaccinations, boosters, and previous infections all offering some protection against serious illness and death — the surge of infections is sowing its own chaos, as people scramble to obtain tests, businesses grapple with staff shortages, and New Year’s festivities are thrown into question.

In England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, there were no PCR test appointments available to book online, and around midday, many people reported that none were available to order online through the British government’s health services. People are showing up at pharmacies to pick up quick lateral flow tests, according to industry representatives, but are often leaving empty-handed.

In France, which set a record of 208,000 new daily cases on Wednesday, the most recorded in any European country since the pandemic began, the health minister, Olivier Véran, said the increase was “dizzying.”

“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive,” he said, according to Reuters.

In Spain — which is reporting roughly 100,000 daily infections for the first time in the pandemic — contact-tracing efforts are being overwhelmed and people are lining up outside hospitals urgently seeking tests so they can be approved for medical leave. Although Spain is not seeing a sharp rise in people needing intensive care, Mario Fontán of the Spanish Epidemiology Society said that concerns over infection were rising.

“A sensation of greater chaos has been created compared to the severity that the clinical picture requires,” he told the Spanish news media.

Portugal had one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, reaching nearly every person eligible and driving down the toll wrought by the Delta variant. But infections are climbing again, with the health minister, Marta Temido, warning that the number of infections could double every eight days, given the current trend of Omicron cases.

Even in the Netherlands, which nearly two weeks ago became the only country in Europe to reimpose a nationwide lockdown, Omicron is spreading, causing more than 50 percent of infections in the past week, replacing Delta as the dominant variant, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

“The faster spread of this Omicron variant will lead to additional infections in the near future, which will also increase the number of hospital admissions,” the institute said on Tuesday.

Since data on hospitalizations lags behind reports of infection, scientists caution that it is too soon to gauge the Omicron wave’s effect on health care systems. At the moment, none of the nations in Europe setting records for infections are reporting a precipitous rise in hospitalizations, although the surge is only a few weeks old.

Because Omicron appears to have been spreading in Britain a few weeks ahead of most nations, health experts are looking there for signs of the variant’s severity. England recorded 117,093 cases on Tuesday, a new high, but the number of people needing intensive care remains below January’s peak.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited this preliminary data to justify his decision not to step up restrictions.

“We’re looking at the data, and what we’re seeing is that we’ve got cases certainly going up — we’ve got a lot of cases of Omicron,” he said, “but on the other hand, we can see the data about the relative mildness of Omicron.”

But experts cautioned that a fuller picture will be available only in early January.

New York Times