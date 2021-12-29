A broken connection during the holidays

It broke my heart to hear about families separated by incarceration during the holidays (“For relatives of the incarcerated, a time of grief, loss,” Metro, Dec. 23). The holidays are a time for coming together, renewing, and loving one another. I cannot begin to imagine how hard it must be, year after year, to be without your son, daughter, mother, father, sister, or brother. But what I found even harder to believe is how difficult it is — especially in the midst of the pandemic, with in-person visits limited — for people to even call their relatives during the holiday. Apparently, the Department of Correction charges between 10 and 16 cents per minute for calls, plus processing fees. Families often spend $50 to $100 per week on phone calls. If we want to rehabilitate people, why are we making it so difficult for them to keep in touch with their families? Studies have shown that strong family ties are one of the most important aspects of preventing recidivism. In the holiday spirit, as well as all year round, we need to start treating people with compassion and respect. Allowing free phone calls would be a start.

Cathy Putnam