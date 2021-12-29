The connection of gift-giving

Marcela García (“In defense of materialism: Why shopping and holiday gift-giving is my love language,” Opinion, Dec. 25) is absolutely right: Selecting meaningful gifts for people is a way of showing love and demonstrating that you have allocated your thought and your time to doing something to make them happy. In a 1981 book by two University of Chicago professors, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi and Eugene Rochberg-Halton, “The Meaning of Things: Domestic Symbols and the Self,” research subjects revealed that the items they valued most in their homes were ones that reflected what was important to them about themselves and their lives, or belongings that reminded the owners of people they felt close to, especially family. So a meaningful gift may be become a treasured keepsake, not only because of what it is but also precisely because it connects the recipient to the person who gave it to them.

Certainly, gift-giving can turn excessive, but the underlying concept is central to our connection to those about whom we care.