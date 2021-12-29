To fight COVID, clean the air

The rate of COVID-19 infection in the nation and in the Commonwealth is higher than ever and still rising. Although vaccination and the wearing of an adequate mask are certainly helpful, they may not bring the pandemic to an end. We should therefore ask what more can be done. A principal route of COVID infection is inhalation of tiny virus-containing droplets in the exhaled breath of infected persons. Such droplets are too light to settle and instead remain suspended in the air. What is needed is purification of the air we breathe in spaces where many people congregate, such as theaters, restaurants, bars, stores, and offices. Capable air purifiers are readily available and many existing air handling systems without adequate filtration can easily be modified to provide it. Together with measures already in effect, cleaning the air we breathe could not only bring the pandemic to an end but would also afford protection against airborne infection generally and against other illnesses associated with fine particles in the air we breathe. Clean air, like pure water, is essential for good health.

Matthew Meselson