Truth and reconciliation at Mass. and Cass

That is why the only way to make meaningful change is to initiate a comprehensive community-led mediation process, rooted in principles of truth and reconciliation. The typical political advisory group, comprised of the usual players, will not cut it. I know this because I helped assemble these types of advisory groups as the former policy director for Boston’s Office of Recovery Services. A Mass. and Cass mediation process should consist of voices that have historically been underrepresented or discounted. This effort should be trauma-informed and led by conflict resolution experts, trained in social justice practices.

The intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard is a crossroads in the heart of Boston, but it is also a symbolic crossroads for many of the city’s most complex problems. There are conflicting opinions about what needs to be done to improve the humanitarian crisis, and what doesn’t. One person’s solution is another person’s problem. A needle exchange is a boon for a public health professional, but a blight for a business owner. There’s also an immense amount of trauma and pain at Mass. and Cass. The din of that pain is so loud that it has become nearly impossible for stakeholders to hear one another over it.

Mass. and Cass is situated at the border of four economically and racially diverse neighborhoods (Dorchester, Roxbury, South Boston, and the South End). Each of these neighborhoods has a complex history of poverty, racism, gentrification, and violence. In my years working for the city, I fielded constituent concerns about Mass. and Cass and attended countless community meetings. The legacy of these longstanding social issues is ever present.

Black residents in lower Roxbury decried the disparity in public health approaches to the latest opioid crisis, which mostly impacted white people initially (though, that is rapidly changing), compared to the racist, punitive approach to the crack crisis of the 1980s, in which Black and brown people were disproportionately incarcerated. And, as if having to bear the worst of the failed war on drugs wasn’t enough, now these residents see discarded syringes in their schoolyards and are asked to be more empathetic to drug users. These constituents’ pain was rooted in generations of disparities and injustice.

One of the biggest divides at Mass. and Cass is between front-line public health staff and police. In 2019, a multi-day Boston Police action (dubbed Operation Clean Sweep) was initiated in the area after a corrections officer was assaulted by a person on the street. I sat with front-line public health colleagues, who cried when relaying how their clients and fellow staff members were detained for hours during the sweep. They said they felt violated, and distrustful of police as a result. In July 2020, the ACLU of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit arguing that these police detainments were illegal. Conversely, many police officers who attempt to work from a place of compassion are discouraged by the neighborhood’s problems. This, combined with a perception that police are perpetrators against a vulnerable class, can render an empathetic officer seemingly apathetic.

Similar schisms exist between the housed and unhoused at Mass. and Cass. Property owners fear that their home values are decreasing and express that their quality of life is negatively impacted. Many want no new services in the neighborhood. And many unhoused people feel stigmatized and ostracized. Additionally, many unhoused people believe they have a claim to Mass. and Cass because the area has long been a hub for vulnerable populations, with multiple institutions serving drug users and the unhoused for many decades. The unhoused feel they were there first, long before the area was gentrified.

I was not immune to these conflicts. Many times, throughout my years at the city, the overwhelming nature of the challenges at Mass. and Cass led me to feel cynical or numb. As a formerly homeless person in recovery, I found the work especially hard some days. But these challenges are hardest on my former colleagues on the front lines. Some of these colleagues were in recovery and relapsed, and some died as a result of their relapses. For their surviving coworkers, who show up each day to serve a drug-user population that is often stigmatized and mistreated, this is trauma on top of trauma.

Many more schisms exist at Mass. and Cass, but the common thread is that each stakeholder group feels aggrieved, and the severity of their trauma has made the typical forms of civic problem solving impossible.

A community-led conflict resolution process could help residents redress past injustices, redefine the narrative of the neighborhood, and chart a new path forward. If countries as large as South Africa and Ireland can achieve a measure of success with truth and reconciliation processes, so too can a neighborhood in Boston. Massachusetts is home to many conflict resolution experts. We also have a vibrant philanthropic community, including RIZE Massachusetts Foundation, which has funded consensus building processes before, and may be supportive of an endeavor like this.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s bold commitment to Mass. and Cass, and her willingness to think outside the box are impressive. But even the most robust city supports cannot be sustained if the neighborhood’s wounds are not addressed at the root. Once the myriad forms of pain are heard and tended to, Mass. and Cass stakeholders may be able to meet one another from a place of compassion and resilience rather than from a place of hurt. We may just find that our wounds connect us more than they divide us.

Brendan Little serves on the state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council.