After another rough performance, the Patriots’ seemingly-stingy defense is looking for answers

Jackson allowed his second touchdown of the season Sunday, a 12-yard score by star receiver Stefon Diggs on third down in the second quarter.

When asked for his reaction to the game film from Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson had one word come to mind.

But the play he’d probably like to have back the most came on Buffalo’s final drive of the game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen again targeted Diggs, only this time the ball sailed over his head. Jackson was in perfect position to secure the interception, but the ball bounced off his hands. After the play, he immediately pounded his fists on the ground in frustration.

“I left a lot of plays out there,” Jackson said. “I had a few opportunities to make plays and I didn’t. I came up short.”

Later on that drive, on a fourth and 1 with the Patriots trailing by five and in need of a stop, Allen scrambled away from linebacker Jamie Collins and then past Jackson for the first down. Three plays later, on a third and 10, Allen threw a shovel pass to Diggs, who staved off Jackson and fought for the extra yardage to convert another critical first down.

Jackson, though, was by no means the main culprit in New England’s 33-21 defeat. The defensive miscues were everywhere as Allen and the Bills offense racked up 428 yards (314 through the air, 114 on the ground) on 75 plays.

Buffalo, despite missing two receivers, had its way against a defense that ranks within the top five in the league in several key categories. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who had a total of seven receptions for 38 yards entering the game, stepped up for a team-high 125 yards on 11 catches.

The Patriots should have an advantage against Buffalo’s makeshift offensive line, but the unit protected Allen well, giving him an average of 3.34 seconds to throw and preventing any sacks. On extended dropbacks, where he had at least four seconds to throw, Allen went 7 for 12 (58.3 percent) for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Adrian Phillips acknowledged the defense gave Allen too much time in the pocket.

“When you’re playing good quarterbacks and quarterbacks who feel comfortable being able to sit in the pocket and take off and run whenever they feel like it, you kind of have to force the ball out of their hands,” said safety Adrian Phillips. “Get him to make a crazy throw. Get him to throw before the receiver breaks out of his route. We just didn’t do a great job of that. We didn’t cover the way that we usually do, and we just didn’t affect the quarterback the way that we usually do.”

After powering the team on their seven-game win streak, New England’s defense recently hasn’t performed up to its usual standard.

“Defensively, we know that we didn’t play the way that we usually play,” Phillips said. “We weren’t in tune. We didn’t have the mojo like we usually have it.”

Allen may have worked the Patriots through the air, but in Week 15, the Colts gashed them for 226 rushing yards, including 170 from MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.

The group hasn’t highlighted anything specific, asked what has gone wrong, but there are a couple of trends. Over the past two games, the Patriots have allowed opponents to convert on third down 44.4 percent of time, significantly higher than their season average of 35.8 percent. They’ve surrendered a first-quarter touchdown in both losses as well.

One of their key playmakers has also been noticeably absent from the stat sheet. According to Pro Football Focus, outside linebacker Matthew Judon has registered just one quarterback pressure, with no sacks, quarterback hits, or tackles for a loss during the past two games.

Judon is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a positive test, so he will not speak to the media until he is activated.

The Patriots still have two games to get back on track before the level of competition ramps up in the playoffs. Up next are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who rank 27th in the league in total yards (4,620) and last in passing touchdowns (9).

But the level of competition will certainly ramp up come the playoffs.

Possible wild-card opponents for the Patriots include the Bills, who have shown they are capable of beating the Patriots; the Cincinnati Bengals, with star quarterback Joe Burrow; and the Tennessee Titans, who recently welcomed back wide receiver A.J. Brown and are expecting to have running back Derrick Henry for the postseason.

In the meantime, however, urgency is high for the defense to step it up.

“It’s just that point in the season, where you can ask me a question and I can tell you a bunch of stuff we need to do [and] how this should work, but if we don’t go do it, it’s not really going to matter,” said Devin McCourty. “For the way we started the season, we talked about being able to get better. We talked about improving each day. We talked about the process. Now, there’s two games left. We don’t have time to gradually improve.”

“We know what we got to do,” added Jackson. “We just got to do it. Stop talking about it and just do it.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.