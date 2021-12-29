The best Boston Globe sports photography of 2021

The Boston Globe took thousands of sports photographs in 2021 to provide the visual storytelling that accompanied the reports, analysis, and commentary by its roster of reporters and columnists.

From high school fields and gyms to the stadiums and arenas of pro teams, our photographers were on scene across the sports landscape in 2021 capturing the action, emotions, triumphs, and defeats. They were at Fenway Park for baseball and football, and TD Garden for hockey and basketball. They were at Gillette Stadium for football and soccer. They were at state championships and swim meets.

Here’s a look at their best work from the year, as chosen by the Globe’s photo department editors.