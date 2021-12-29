The best Boston Globe sports photography of 2021

T he Boston Globe took thousands of sports photographs in 2021 to provide the visual storytelling that accompanied the reports, analysis, and commentary by its roster of reporters and columnists. From high school fields and gyms to the stadiums and arenas of pro teams, our photographers were on scene across the sports landscape in 2021 capturing the action, emotions, triumphs, and defeats. They were at Fenway Park for baseball and football, and TD Garden for hockey and basketball. They were at Gillette Stadium for football and soccer. They were at state championships and swim meets. Here’s a look at their best work from the year, as chosen by the Globe’s photo department editors. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers slammed his helmet to the ground after he flied out to end the third inning in a game on Sept. 21. The Red Sox went on to defeat the Mets that day. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Was it the sun, or were fans shielding their eyes from the brilliance on the field at Fenway Park on Sept. 26? The Red Sox lost to the Yankees that day. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff There were two high school football seasons in 2021, and in the shortened spring season – held because the pandemic wiped out the fall 2020 season – Natick's Christian Lederman was the snapper for a punt in a game on March 25. Jim Davis/Globe Staff The New England Free Jacks, Boston's entry in Major League Rugby, defeated the Austin Gilgronis at Union Point Stadium on May 8. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff Notre Dame faced Boston College in an NCAA women's lacrosse tournament quarterfinal game on May 22. Notre Dame players tossed a teammate in the air at one point, but the Irish weren't celebrating afterward because BC won and advanced to the national semifinals. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Former Red Sox utility player Marwin Gonzalez tried to stretch a single into a double on June 7 at Fenway Park, but was tagged out by Marlins shortstop Jazz Chisholm, Jr. Jim Davis/Globe Staff After being unable to hold a race in the spring of both 2020 and 2021, the Boston Marathon returned to the streets of Boston and its suburbs on Oct. 11. When she finished, Caitlin Mcilwain collapsed on Boylston Street. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Coach Jon Marshall (front) led the Randolph High football team to victory in the Division 8 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1. Randolph defeated Hull for the state title. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Goaltender Jeremy Swayman waited in the hallway next to the Bruins dressing room before he and the team took to the ice for pregame warmups on May 6. Swayman then made 15 saves to lead the Bruins to a shutout victory over the Rangers. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff Celtics player Marcus Smart is known for his gritty and aggressive style of play, so it makes sense he'd dive to try and prevent the Warriors' Draymond Green from getting the ball in a game at TD Garden on Dec. 17. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff In the MIAA Division 1 girls' lacrosse semifinals, Chelmsford High's Taija Bell battled with Franklin High's Katitlyn Carney (center) and Stella Regan for control. Franklin won the game. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne escaped a shirt-stretching tackle attempt by the Texans' Christian Kirksey in the fourth quarter of their game on Oct. 10. Jim Davis/Globe Staff The Boston Renegades football team won the Women's Football Alliance national championship in July. Ahead of the title game in Ohio, defensive line player Erin Diette and the team practiced at Harry della Russo Stadium in Revere. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran nearly had an inside-the-park home run at Fenway Park on July 28, but it was scored as a triple and an error after he beat the tag at the plate. Barry Chin/Globe Staff Red Sox player Julio Lugo (left) was joined by his 3-year-old son, Julio, as he took part in a workout using parachute devices at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 22. Jim Davis/Globe staff It was far from an axel or a Salchow, but Bruins player Nick Foligno had the look of a figure skater in a Nov. 21 game vs. goalie Dan Vladar and the Calgary Flames at TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff A hat thrown from the balcony signified the occasion at TD Garden on Nov. 4, when Bruins center Patrice Bergeron completed a hat trick in the second period. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff At Fenway Park on Oct. 11, utility player Kiké Hernández hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lift the Red Sox over the Rays in Game 4 of their American League Division Series. The victory sent the Red Sox to the American League Championship Series. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff