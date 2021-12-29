Bruins-Canadiens game at TD Garden March 21 is now off the schedule

The NHL on Tuesday shifted the Jan. 12 game from Montreal to Boston because of ongoing restrictive COVID-related measures in the province of Quebec.

According to a Bruins spokesperson, tickets for that game must be used for the same matchup now scheduled for Jan. 12 on Causeway Street.

Scratch the Bruins-Canadiens matchup scheduled for March 21 from your TD Garden dance card.

If you are holding tickets for March 21 — the game no longer scheduled for Causeway Street — simply bring them to the Jan. 12 game for admittance to the Garden.

As for the Habs getting back a “home” date against the Bruins, that remains to be determined. It’s possible that game will held March 21 at the Bell Centre, but the league has yet to disclose plans.

Reminder: Both venues require fans to wear masks.

