fb-pixel Skip to main content
bruins

Bruins-Canadiens game at TD Garden March 21 is now off the schedule

By Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated December 29, 2021, 24 minutes ago
The Bruins came out 5-2 winners when they tangled with the Canadiens at the Garden Nov. 14.
The Bruins came out 5-2 winners when they tangled with the Canadiens at the Garden Nov. 14.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Scratch the Bruins-Canadiens matchup scheduled for March 21 from your TD Garden dance card.

According to a Bruins spokesperson, tickets for that game must be used for the same matchup now scheduled for Jan. 12 on Causeway Street.

The NHL on Tuesday shifted the Jan. 12 game from Montreal to Boston because of ongoing restrictive COVID-related measures in the province of Quebec.

If you are holding tickets for March 21 — the game no longer scheduled for Causeway Street — simply bring them to the Jan. 12 game for admittance to the Garden.

As for the Habs getting back a “home” date against the Bruins, that remains to be determined. It’s possible that game will held March 21 at the Bell Centre, but the league has yet to disclose plans.

Advertisement

Reminder: Both venues require fans to wear masks.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video