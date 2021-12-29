Celtics 4 for 42 on 3-pointers in loss to Clippers

Throughout the night, the Celtics kept firing and kept missing, almost as if they believed the law of averages would have to start shifting in their favor at some point. But it never did.

Grant Williams grabbed this missed shot and fired a pass to Josh Richardson, who was also wide open. His attempt thudded off the rim.

The Celtics’ night can best be encapsulated by one trip down the court with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown’s open 3-pointer from the left corner thudded off the back rim, but Al Horford came up with an offensive rebound and got the ball back for a 3-pointer without a defender near him. His attempt was an air-ball.

The Celtics made just 4 of 42 3-pointers and fell to the Clippers, 91-82. With the loss Boston slipped to 16-19, with the mighty Suns coming to TD Garden on Friday afternoon.

Brown had 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Boston, but he made just 13 of 36 shots and 1 of 13 3-pointers and did not register an assist. Of course, he could have had a few if the Celtics had simply hit an open shot.

Aside from Grant Williams, who was 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, no one was spared from the mess. Horford was 0 for 7. Payton Pritchard and Richardson were each 0 for 5.

The Celtics remained shorthanded, with Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter Freedom, and Aaron Nesmith out. But for the second game in a row they were facing a team missing even more of its core. The Clippers were missing starters Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Nic Batum, not to mention rookie Brandon Boston, who erupted for 27 points against the Celtics earlier this month.

Former Celtic Marcus Morris gave the Clippers an 82-76 lead with a turnaround jumper with 3:47 left. After yet another missed 3-pointer by Brown, he got another chance and attacked for a layup to pull his team within 4.

But Brown missed two more 3-pointers on Boston’s next two possessions and the Clippers stretched their lead to 86-78 before Brown and Robert Williams scored inside to make it 86-82 with 1:08 left.

Horford was called for fouling Morris (team-high 23 points) near the sideline with 50.4 seconds left. Celtics coach Ime Udoka appeared to want to challenge the play — even though it did look like a foul — but since Morris had already received the ball he was not able to.

Regardless, the two free throws made it 88-82. The next possession ended, appropriately, with two more missed 3-pointers.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Udoka hinted before the game that two-way-contract player Brodric Thomas would likely get an opportunity, and he had a productive eight-minute stint in the first half. The 6-foot-5-inch guard did not take a shot, but he registered three assists and three rebounds, and the ball movement was noticeably more urgent while he was on the court. He nearly added a highlight-reel shot, but the 30-footer he nailed at the end of the first quarter was waved off. Still, the Celtics outscored the Clippers by 12 points with Thomas on the floor in the first half.

▪ Richardson returned after missing four games while in COVID-19 protocol. In the first half he appeared a bit rusty. His first two 3-point attempts were not close to going in, and he coughed up the ball during his 0-for-5 start. He ended the third quarter with a couple of nice driving layups, though.

▪ Boston started the second quarter with a 13-2 surge, flipping a 26-21 deficit into a 6-point lead. But its poor outside shooting caused the surge to fizzle. The Celtics were just 2 for 18 from beyond the arc in the first half, and at the other end of the floor Morris punished Boston with an array of mid-range jumpers, helping the Clippers take a 47-40 lead to the break.

▪ The Celtics’ 3-point defense was lukewarm for much of the night. Clippers shooters routinely stepped into open looks after just one or two passes. When Romeo Langford was slow closing out on Luke Kennard on one possession less than three minutes into the third quarter, he was promptly removed from the game.

▪ Longtime Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga, who is now a coach with the Clippers, was recognized during a first-quarter timeout.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.