EMass girls’ basketball: Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesebro headlines Players of the Week

Tayla Barros, Cathedral — The senior finished with 27 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds last Thursday in a 72-55 victory over Newton North.
Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — A freshman guard, Cheesebro posted 25 and 20 points, respectively, in wins over Old Rochester and Dighton-Rehoboth.
Lauren Dunn, Whitman-Hanson — The senior captain tallied 18 points Tuesday, including four 3-pointers, in the Panthers’ 60-22 triumph over the Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Fla.).
Camryn Fauria, Bishop Feehan — An explosive and versatile senior captain for the 5-0 Shamrocks, Fauria is averaging 17 points per game and posted 19 in Tuesday’s 78-41 triumph over Attleboro.
Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — Averaging 29.8 points per game, the sophomore captain produced a line of 48 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, guiding the 5-0 Raiders to an 89-70 triumph over Marshfield.
Grace Oliver, Norwell — The junior catalyst pieced together a 29-point, 17-rebound performance Tuesday as the 5-0 Clippers pulled away from Milford, 60-40, in the Murphy Winter Classic in Dracut.
Caroline Peper, Oliver Ames — The senior racked up 19 points, 4 blocks, and 4 steals in a 61-37 win over Walpole in the Rivard Tournament, helping the Tigers move to 3-1 overall.
