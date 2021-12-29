EMass girls’ basketball: Dartmouth’s Kat Cheesebro headlines Players of the Week

Tayla Barros, Cathedral — The senior finished with 27 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds last Thursday in a 72-55 victory over Newton North.

Kat Cheesebro, Dartmouth — A freshman guard, Cheesebro posted 25 and 20 points, respectively, in wins over Old Rochester and Dighton-Rehoboth.

Lauren Dunn, Whitman-Hanson — The senior captain tallied 18 points Tuesday, including four 3-pointers, in the Panthers’ 60-22 triumph over the Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Fla.).