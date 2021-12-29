Has Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit the dreaded rookie wall?

Yet Jones is falling short in one important tenet of the Patriot Way: Play your best football in December and January.

He won over his teammates and coaches with his study and practice habits. In interviews, he is accountable, deflects praise to teammates, and never strays from the company line. And Jones has been smart and efficient with the football in leading the Patriots to a 9-6 record.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has seemingly done everything right to fit in with the Patriots.

The Patriots were 4-0 in November, and Jones was the NFL’s highest-rated passer (117.2). But in December, Jones completed just 52.5 percent of his passes, and was the 30th-ranked passer in the NFL (57.4), as the Patriots went 1-2 and dropped from first to sixth in the AFC playoff race.

“It’s hard because you want everything to be great right away and all that,” Jones said Wednesday. “Our 100 percent focus is on this week and how we can come out, come to practice, fix the issues that we’ve had, try to get better, focus on our fundamentals and things like that, just so that we can focus on today.”

Jones is fortunate to have a potential “get-right” game this Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the 2-13 Jaguars, who not only are the NFL’s worst team, but also are dealing with a multitude of COVID absences.

Jones could use some positive reinforcement. After leading the Patriots on a seven-game win streak through October and November, Jones has had a rough December. He threw just three passes in the 14-10 win at Buffalo, threw two interceptions in the 27-17 loss at Indianapolis, and threw two more interceptions in last Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Bills, which in all likelihood cost the Patriots the division title.

Is Jones hitting the dreaded rookie wall? Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels says no.

“He’s doing fine. No concern on that,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “There’s always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that’s a little bit new to him. But he’s gotten through that. He understands what he needs to do. He does a great job with his regimen, takes care of his body, his preparation. He’s learned how to manage his time and what he needs to allocate it towards, and I think that’s a really important thing for a young player.”

Rodney Harrison, the former 15-year NFL safety who now is with NBC’s Football Night in America, says yes.

“Did he hit the rookie wall? Is he tired? I think he is tired. I think everybody’s tired,” Harrison told me Wednesday. “As a rookie quarterback, the way he’s handled himself — coming in and having to replace Tom [Brady], and standing up there week in and week out, that stuff wears on you.”

Sunday’s game will be Jones’s 16th start over 17 weeks, on top of three preseason games. Jones only played in 17 games in his entire Alabama career, and never more than 14 in a season. Plus Jones didn’t have much time off between the end of his college season in January and the Combine, the pre-draft process, and then Patriots offseason workouts.

In fairness, Jones’s performance may just be a case of facing two of the NFL’s best teams, and defenses. The Colts and Bills are two of the top teams in the AFC. The Colts have forced the second-most turnovers in the NFL, and the Bills have the No. 1 defense based on total yards.

And it’s not fair to put all of Jones’s struggles on him, either. Against the Colts, Jones showed impressive toughness in the fourth quarter as the Patriots clawed back into the game. His teammates, though, allowed a blocked punt touchdown, thwarted their own drives with penalties at the worst possible moments, and allowed a 67-yard touchdown run at the end.

In the Bills rematch, the Patriots were shorthanded at receiver with Nelson Agholor out with a concussion and Kendrick Bourne missing practice all week because of COVID.

McDaniels echoed the message that it’s not all on Jones.

“It’s always a team thing,” he said. “I know everybody’s going to point to the quarterback’s statistics and say, ‘Oh, he had a subpar day.’ There’s definitely things that the quarterback can do better and will do better, but the passing game is a function of a lot of people doing their job well, and there’s no shortcut to that. We miss a blitz pickup and the quarterback throws the ball away, it’s an incomplete pass and he did the right thing. So, there’s a few situations like that that have come up.”

This week’s opponent should help Jones and the Patriots get back on track. The Jaguars rank 27th in points allowed (26.4 per game) and have forced the fewest turnovers in the NFL (seven).

“This is the perfect opportunity,” Harrison said. “Get him going in the short passing game. Get him back connected to Hunter Henry and making some of those easy throws, trying to build back his confidence.”

The Patriots certainly hope that January is more kind to Jones than December was.

“He’s going to continue to ascend,” Harrison said. “But every now and then, because he’s a rookie quarterback, you’re going to have those dips in production.”

