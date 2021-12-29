‘He set the standard for coaching in his era.’ Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late John Madden

“He set the standard for coaching in his era. They had the best record, best teams, championships, and all that. Raiders had a great style of play that was very, I’d say, captivating.”

“It’s a huge loss for the NFL and professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around. I think we all, probably, set out to try to have a good professional career. John had about five of them,” Belichick said.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened his meeting with the media on Wednesday by paying tribute to John Madden, the former NFL coach, broadcaster, and video game namesake who died on Tuesday at 85 .

Madden coached the Raiders for 10 years from 1969 to 1978 and won the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. Belichick said he was also “a great champion for minorities and minority scouting.”

“Some of the great players that they had with the Raiders from the smaller Black colleges, he and [team owner Al] Davis brought into the organization,” Belichick said.

Belichick added that Madden helped the NFL’s rise to prominence as one of the premier sports leagues in the United States when he began working as a television commentator on national football broadcasts.

“Then he moved to broadcasting and, certainly, increased the popularity of the game, singlehandedly, by quite a bit,’' Belichick said. “I don’t know how you’d ever measure that, but I think everybody that liked football enjoyed John’s commentary. A lot of people who probably didn’t even care about football found John entertaining and watched football because of him. He brought a lot of people to the game.”

Belichick said he received advice from Madden during his career, but did not want to share it. He was also involved in the NFL’s Top 100 project with Madden.

“There were about five or six of us that watched some of the players from the 20s, 30s, and 40s and those eras, decades. We had a lot of great conversations about the games that we saw, the players that we saw, the way the game was played, comparisons, comments, and so forth,” Belichick said.

Belichick also cited the popular Madden football video game’s impact on today’s players.

“Of course, the Madden game has to be one of the most popular things going. I think most of the current players in this generation know John Madden through that and that’s a big part of it,” Belichick said. “Certainly, the popularity of football through the Madden game is pretty outstanding as well.”

Belichick said he has played the game.

“I haven’t played in quite a while. I know when my kids were growing up, they would play it. I’d watch them and they’d beat me.’'