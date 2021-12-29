If the playoffs started today, here’s how the postseason schedule would look

1. Kansas City 11-4 (Bye): If the Chiefs end up hanging on to the No. 1 seed, you can’t say they didn’t earn it. After seven games, they were 3-4, and facing one of the toughest schedules in the league over the second half. All they did was win eight in a row to seize command of the AFC. There are no guarantees, and COVID surprises could remain an issue. But at the very least, if Patrick Mahomes stays healthy, they certainly appear capable of outscoring just about everyone else in the AFC.

There’s still a lot of time between now and the postseason, but the AFC playoff picture is starting to come into sharper focus. With the understanding that only the No. 1 seed gets a bye this year, here’s a look at the matchups if the playoffs started this week.

Remaining games: at Cincinnati, at Denver

Tennessee's hopes ride on the health of running back Derrick Henry. Andy Lyons/Getty

No. 7 Miami (8-7) at No. 2 Tennessee (10-5): So much uncertainty with this matchup: Can Derrick Henry return to something close to 100 percent for the playoffs? Can the Dolphins keep their sudden surge going into the postseason? (It’s worth mentioning that during its’ current seven-game win streak, Miami has beaten one team — Baltimore — that was over .500 entering the week of that game.) We’ll get a good sense of where these two teams stand this weekend when the Dolphins meet the Titans in Tennessee. The X factor here could be a healthy Henry. If he’s back to his old self when the postseason opens, this game will likely be a blowout. If not, and the Dolphins can show they are built for January over these last two games (both against plus-.500 teams), then this could be interesting.

Remaining games: Dolphins: at Titans, vs. Patriots; Titans: vs. Dolphins, at Texans

Joe Burrow and the Bengals could be the opponent for the Patriots. Matthew Stockman/Getty

No. 6 New England (9-6) at No. 3 Cincinnati (9-6): If this ends up being the first-round matchup, everyone around here will be crawling all over each other hoping they’ll be the first ones to say, “The Patriots are on to Cincinnati.” (Get it?) The Patriots would probably be favored, but the Bengals offer the sort of strengths that might give New England problems: they run the ball (Joe Mixon has rushed for 1,159 yards and 4.1 yards per carry), Joe Burrow is completing 70 percent of his passes and tossed for 525 yards Sunday, and the defense holds opponents to less than 100 yards per game on the ground. It’s historically easy to clown on the Bengals, but this would be no layup for New England. (Overall, the Patriots and Bengals have met 26 times, with New England having won seven of he last eight games between the two teams. They have never met in the postseason.)

Remaining games: Patriots: vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins; Bengals: vs. Chiefs, at Browns.

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts were too much for the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. Jeff Lewis/Associated Press

No. 5 Indianapolis at No. 4 Buffalo: Given the way these two teams are playing, this could be the most entertaining matchup of the AFC’s wild-card weekend. Based on what we saw over the weekend, Jonathan Taylor is a legit MVP candidate, and the Bills seem to have regained at least a small portion of whatever mojo deserted them following their loss to the Patriots in Buffalo earlier this month. Put this one in prime time, make sure Jim Irsay has his green cowboy hat ready to go, and watch the drama unfold. Indianapolis has been impressive, but regardless, I still believe the most entertaining outcome for all involved would be to have this one serve as a partial prelude to Act Three of Patriots-Bills.

Remaining games: Colts: vs. Raiders, at Jaguars; Bills: vs. Falcons, vs. Jets

On the bubble (teams at .500 or better): 8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7); 9. Las Vegas (8-7); 10. Baltimore Ravens (8-7); 11. Pittsburgh (7-7-1).

