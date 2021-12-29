A little later than planned, Austin Prep boys’ hockey is off to a flying start this season

But now that they’re back the ice, the Cougars responded with back-to-back wins to capture the Christie Serino Christmas Classic, following up Monday’s shutout of St. Mary’s with a pulsating 3-2 victory over host Malden Catholic Tuesday night at the Valley Forum II.

Austin Prep had a delayed start to the season because of COVID issues.

Senior netminder Anthony Beaulieu secured tournament MVP honors with a 29-save performance and junior Drew Thibodeau wristed in the game’s first goal and then popped in a clinching empty-netter after splitting a pair of MC defenders in the final minute.

Austin Prep (2-0) was ahead, 2-1, courtesy of a goal by Nick Saunders when Malden Catholic (3-1) seemingly struck for the tying goal with 90 seconds to play — but the tally was waved off because of goalie interference.

Advertisement

Seconds later, Thibodeau took the puck down the ice and sealed the win, beating Brendan Zinck, who was brilliant for MC with 34 saves. The Lancers were not quite done, as Nick Evans connected with 10 seconds left for a one-goal game. But the rally ended there.

“[Brendan] Zinck had an unbelievable game,” Austin Prep coach Billy Pappas said.

“For us, it all comes down to our hard work and desire that these kids have to win. With COVID issues, we were facing an uphill battle all week just trying to get on the ice. This win is going to pay huge dividends for us going forward, and I’m proud of this team.”

Freshman Conor Griffin assisted on a pair of Austin Prep goals. Sophomore Joseph Gaffney had two helpers for MC.

Franklin 3, St. Mary’s 2 — The Panthers (4-3-0) rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out the overtime win in the consolation game of the Christie Serino Christmas Classic, with sophomore Anthony Lampasona capping his two-goal performance with the winner.

Advertisement

“All game long our team was focusing on the little things, and sometimes it’s the intangibles that don’t show up on the score sheet that help you win games,” Franklin coach Anthony Sarno said.

“Anthony [Lampasona] was getting hit high all game, but he fought hard and we told him, when the chance comes, cash in. Excellent game from Anthony,” he said.

St. Mary’s goalie Owen Giangrande of Marblehead was stellar with 39 saves. He dominated the second period with three clean breakaway saves, including a thwarting of Lampasona. St. Mary’s senior Jake Desmarais had a dominant game, netting both of his team’s goals. St. Mary’s high energy and physicality was on display for most of the game, but Franklin’s late surge in the third period and overtime was enough to secure its fourth win of the season.

Bishop Fenwick 5, Bishop Feehan 3 — Max Viera (2 goals), Kevin Wood (goal), Matt O’Connor (goal), and Manny Sagee (goal) found the back of the net to give the Crusaders (1-2) the edge over Bishop Feehan (1-2) in their opening-round win of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston.

Bishop Stang 3, Dartmouth 1 — Sophomore winger Quinn Pine scored the game winner in the third period for the Spartans (5-0-0), and senior winger Justin Gouveia buried the empty net goal at Hetland Arena. Bishop Stang moves on in the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.

Brookline 5, Middlebury (Vt.) 4 — Senior winger Caleb Weldon had his fifth goal in five games, classmate Ben Rosenthal scored his first varsity goal, and the Warriors (3-2) took the narrow victory in Vermont. Sophomore defenseman Noah Gurdin, junior center Stephan MacDougall, and senior winger Owen Erdman provided the other three goals for Brookline.

Advertisement

Cambridge 2, Methuen 2 — Senior Danny Field and sophomore Noah Kneeland scored in regulation for the Rangers (4-1-1), before Kneeland and junior Jack Allard scored in the shootout at Simoni Memorial Rink to advance Methuen in the First Responders Cup.

Catholic Memorial 6, Notre Dame (West Haven) 3 — After the game was tied at 2 through the second period, the Knights (4-0-0) pulled away in the third, with junior center Brendan MacNeil netting the go-ahead and junior winger Mike Spinelli scoring the eventual game-winner. Goals came from six scorers for Catholic Memorial in the win at Warrior Ice Arena, and the Knights will play Bishop Fenwick in the final of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament.

Foxborough 5, ORR/Fairhaven 4 — Mark Grace (1 goal, 1 assist), Jack Watts (2 goals, 3 assists), and Tom Marcucella (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Bulldogs in the first round of the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.

Marshfield 4, Framingham 1 — Will Doherty and Cam McGettrick scored a pair of goals apiece to lead the visiting Rams (3-0-1) in the opening round of the MHL Pat Serio Cup at Loring Arena.

Masconomet 3, Billerica 1 — Senior Matt McMillan, sophomore forward AJ Sacco, and senior forward Josh Brann scored for the Chieftains (3-0-0) in the first round of the Stoneham Holiday Tournament.

Advertisement

Triton 2, Lowell Catholic 1 — Senior forward Cole Daniels scored, and sophomore defenseman Jack Lindholm put home the game-winner with 49 seconds to go, advancing the Vikings in the Lions Cup at Chelmsford Forum.

Watertown 5, Northeast 1 — Colin Campbell (2 goals), Alec Banosian (2 goals) and Mason Andrade (1 goal) all pitched in as the Raiders (2-3) prevailed in the championship game of the Everett Holiday Tournament at Allied Veterans MDC Rink. Watertown outshot Northeast 55-10 and junior goalie Casey Williams locked down the net.

Xaverian 7, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Kevin Parrish scored twice in the MHL Cup semifinal matchup to help the Hawks (4-0) advance to a matchup with Marshfield in Wednesday’s final.

Jim Clark, Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.



