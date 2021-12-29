Needham assistant Erik Johnson, daughter Avery Johnson know basketball inside and out

The principle has helped him transition to the Rockets and foster a special relationship with senior captain — and daughter — Avery Johnson .

When you’re in the gym, you’re just Coach. When you’re out of the gym, you’re just Dad.

Erik Johnson has picked up several philosophies over his 24 years as a Division 1 college basketball coach and as a trainer for the Positive Coaching Alliance. As a volunteer assistant at Needham, one stands out above the rest.

“I’m not going to talk to you about brushing your teeth and making your bed in the gym. I’m going to be your coach,” Erik said. “When we get out, it’s going to be about doing your homework and where we get an ice cream and those kinds of things. And I think that’s been helpful.”

The two communicate like any other player and coach on the court. But they try to finish their basketball conversations inside, even pausing at the foot of the school’s exit to talk hoops before the car ride home. The goofy, easygoing duo has injected Needham with experience and competitive fire since they both joined the team in 2018.

“I’ve always been on the sidelines watching him coach, but now it’s just me. So it was never really this crazy difference,” Avery said.

Needham's Avery Johnson (10), a 5-foot-9-inch guard, hopes to continue playing basketball at a Division 3 college. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Erik was the women’s coach at Boston College for six seasons. When he left the program that spring, he knew he wanted to stay in basketball, but also did not want to uproot his family. Meanwhile, Rockets coach Amanda Sheehy was aware of the unique opportunity, and after some discussions over coffee, Erik came aboard.

Their partnership is mutually beneficial. Erik drops in knowledge and experiences from working high-level college practices. Sheehy is the commander in chief, and both carry great admiration for each other.

When Needham trailed by double digits at halftime Tuesday against Foxboro, they both stayed in the gym for a few extra minutes to discuss points of emphasis while the team went to the locker room.

“It’s really been seamless, and [Sheehy’s] made it quite easy to come in and just be helpful in any way I can,” Erik Johnson said.

Added Sheehy: “I never take for granted any moment that he’s kind of in the gym and working with the kids. If he’s running drills, I’m constantly standing on the sidelines and just watching [and] listening . . . He’s a friend.”

To Erik, high school and college hoops don’t differ much from a coaching perspective. While college athletes might be more athletic or more polished, he says, the capacity to learn and grow is the same.

“There’s nothing that these kids can’t handle in terms of understanding a game plan or a skill set,” he said. “So, from that standpoint, basketball is basketball. And to me, basketball has always been a vehicle to help young people — young women in my case as a coach — become great human beings, right? And that doesn’t change [at the high school level].”

Needham assistant Erik Johnson congratulates a player on the bench during a game against Foxborough. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Avery has emerged as a personable leader for the 2-3 Rockets. The 5-foot-9-inch guard/forward is averaging 12.6 points per game, but sets the tone on the defensive end, where she consistently takes the toughest matchups.

“[Avery] truly, in my nine years, is the best defender I’ve ever seen,” Sheehy said. “She could defend anybody anywhere.”

As a toddler, Avery grew up in basketball; her first steps came on the court during a drill Erik was running. She knew all the secret passages around Conte Forum, and plans to play collegiately in Division 3. Erik pushes her as hard as any other player, and once kicked her out of a drill as a freshman for playing passively with the ball.

But off the court, they’re father and daughter. Avery rolls her eyes at Erik’s dad jokes. They both love board games and food, and built a brick pizza oven in their backyard this summer.

“He makes it very clear that he is my dad first and my coach second . . . So it’s a good relationship,” she said.

Courtside chatter

- This year’s Hearts for Hope Holiday Classic features Bridgewater-Raynham, Westwood, Fontbonne, and host Mansfield. B-R and Westwood won in the semifinals and will meet in the championship Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

The tournament is in honor of former Mansfield player Fallon Finegan, who died at age 16 in 2010 after a battle with cystic fibrosis. Former coach Mike Redding started doing an endowment game a few years ago, and it eventually blossomed into even more.

“I’m honored to keep the tournament going,” current Mansfield coach Heather McPherson said. “I think it shows the type of community that Mansfield is. As important as sports are, the support for our community is 10 times more important.”

▪ Standout Carly Davey, who will play at Bowdoin College next year, will lead No. 11 Westford Academy (3-0) into a key road matchup with No. 6 Central Catholic (2-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Grey Ghosts have sent several players to NESCAC schools over the last decade, and coach Russell Coward is confident Davey is prepared to carry on the tradition.

Her senior season is off to a strong start, highlighted by a game in which she racked up 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in a 68-46 win over Boston Latin. The game was tight throughout, with the Grey Ghosts up six heading into the fourth, and Davey willed Westford to victory. She even took three charges on the evening.

Coward said it was the most points a player has scored for the Grey Ghosts in his 14 years as coach.

“She put in a ton of hours playing basketball, practicing her skills, and working out,” Coward said. “It’s great to see someone who worked so hard have a game like this, and hopefully have a great season ahead as well.”

▪ At Bishop Feehan, the Shamrocks have a team of 12 players including players from grades 9, 10, 11, and 12. They matriculated from eight different middle schools, six towns and two states and play for six different AAU programs.

They’ve come together under the leadership of senior captains McKenzie Faherty from Norton, Lydia Mordarski from Mansfield, and Camryn Fauria from North Attleborough. Their selflessness and fiery competitive spirit have the No. 8 Shamrocks off to a 5-0 start with a key win over Bridgewater-Raynham along the way.

“These captains have helped build a team-first culture where all the players are committed to each other and achieving our goals as a team,” coach Amy Dolores said.

Games to Watch

Thursday, Westford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m. — The No. 11 Grey Ghosts and No. 6 Raiders will tangle in what should be an entertaining game between two contenders.

Tuesday, North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m. — The No. 3 Golden Warriors are looking strong, but it’s always a tough matchup when they face the visiting Scarlet Knights.

Tuesday, North Quincy at Duxbury, 6:30 p.m. — Two of the top sophomores in the state in North Quincy’s Orlagh Gormley and Duxbury’s Molly Donovan will go head-to-head in a Patriot League clash.

Tuesday, Cathedral at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m. — With a chance to prove themselves against one of the state’s top teams, the young and talented Panthers will show how far they’ve come early in the season.

Tuesday, Braintree at Needham, 6:30 p.m. — Both teams have talent but have faced a tough schedule to this point, so this should be a telling Bay State Herget matchup.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.