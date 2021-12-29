Newton North offense finds the zone, tops Catholic Memorial for Garden City Classic title

Leading by one point after the first quarter, No. 9 Newton North turned in a dominant second frame to take a 16-point advantage into the break before cruising to a comfortable 61-42 win over the Knights to capture the Garden City Classic title Wednesday night in front of a parents-only crowd at Newton North.

But once the Tigers figured out how to best attack the zone — a combination of ball movement and the utilization of big men Florian Kuechen and Will Davis — the floor opened up and the shots started falling.

It took Newton North one quarter to adjust to Catholic Memorial’s zone defense.

“First quarter we came out sluggish against the zone and we were kind of just standing around,” Newton North coach Paul Connolly said. “Once we figured it out, we got inside, got some offensive rebounds, and we started hitting some shots, which opened the game up.”

Kuechen, a 6-foot-6-inch senior, continued his torrid start to the season with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. His post counterpart, the 6-8 Davis, added 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks in just his second varsity game.

The duo was instrumental in the second quarter, when North stretched the lead from 10-9 to 31-15.

Holland Hargens Newton North knocks the ball away from Catholic Memorial's Graham Horowitz (44) and Peter Gellene (20). Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Kuechen splashed a pair of 3-pointers, one from each wing, before throwing down a ferocious one-handed slam in transition. Davis scored eight points in the quarter, finishing off passes from point guard Marat Belhouchet and cleaning up the offensive glass for put-backs.

“We found the corners and our big guy Will was always open,” Kuechen said. “It was ball movement, moving it inside and out. Our size advantage was key.”

North improved to 4-0, but in the previous three wins, the Tigers took a sizable lead into halftime only to watch the opposition come back. That didn’t happen Wednesday as North continued its strong ball movement and got easy buckets in the third to lead by as many as 23 points.

The defense also starred, holding CM (1-3) to a season-low in points.

Jose Padilla (30) of Newton North tries to get to the hoop while defended by Catholic Memorial's Eoin Morrissey. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Ryan Higgins netted a team-high 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Knights, and Eoin Morrissey, the lone senior in the rotation, added 7 points and 9 rebounds.

Next up for Newton North, which beat crosstown rival Newton South in the semifinals Tuesday, is a showdown Tuesday against Bay State Conference rival and No. 11 Brookline (4-0).

“Just for the kids beating Newton South and their friends and then CM the next night, which is also a rival for us, is a positive,” Connolly said. “I feel good where we’re at now. We’re moving on to Brookline.”

Archbishop Williams 73, Duxbury 52 — Senior forward Kevin Hamilton helped propel the Bishops (4-0) to Thursday’s championship game of the Titan Holiday Classic with 23 points in their opening round win. Junior guard Josh Campbell scored 17 points, and classmate Nate Pelton tallied 11 points and 7 boards.

Bridgewater-Raynham 55, Greater New Bedford 44 — Timmy Bollin scored a team-high 13 points and tallied 5 assists as the Trojans (4-1) won the Larry Fisher Holiday Tournament championship. Ja’Saun Jean-Pierre (9 points, 4 assists) and Ruudvan Jospeh (8 points, 11 rebounds) were named to the all-tournament team. Tournament MVP John McClaren posted 22 points in two games.

Greater Lowell 60, Ipswich 53 — Nesly Sainvil scored 22 points and was named MVP of the Greater Lawrence Tournament. David Diaz added 14 points and Terell Offutt scored 10 points for the Gryphons (3-1).

Hingham 55, Cambridge 49 — Nick Johannes (17 points), Liam McBridge (17 points), and Eddie Rochte (10 points, 12 rebounds) combined on offense to propel the Harbormen (3-1) to the Westwood Holiday Classic final with a close opening-round win.

Lowell Catholic 62, Pentucket 49 — Sophomore Dimitri Sime, a tournament all-star, rifled in 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (4-2) in their Jack Fletcher Christmas Classic consolation game victory. Tournament MVP junior Alijah Iraola posted 11 points, 5 boards, and 2 assists. Junior Riley Nichols tallied 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Lynn English 85, Lynn Tech 29 — Cristian Clarke led the Bulldogs (4-1) with 21 points and 7 rebounds to secure third place in the Boverini Tournament.

North Andover 56, Lawrence 50 — Jake Wolinski paced the Scarlet Knights with 26 points and Jack O’Connell spearheaded the defense with 4 blocks to go along with 8 points.

Salem Academy 56, Prospect Hill 48 — Senior Dexter Brown (15 points), junior Jorbert Peralta (14 points), and sophomore Ivan Paredes (13 points) led Salem Academy (5-2), which outscored the hosts by 9 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Sharon 65, Waltham 50 — Nate Katznelson fired in 21 points to help the Eagles (4-1) win the Ashland Clocker Classic championship. Matt Baur, an all-tournament selection, posted 16 points and 8 rebounds. John Baez was named tournament MVP and recorded 5 points and 4 rebounds in the victory.

St. Mary’s 82, Lynn Classical 43 — David Brown was named MVP and Ali Barry earned All-Tournament honors as the No. 11 Spartans (5-1) comfortably won the Boverini Tournament championship.

Walpole 74, Dedham 49 — Louis Jennings (16 points) and TJ Farrell (15 points) were catalysts for the Timberwolves (3-1) as they won the Derrick Snowden Tournament championship over Dedham (2-3).

Whitman-Hanson 68, Hardee (Fla.) 27 — Ryan Vallancourt scored a team-best 13 points for the Panthers (4-2) and earned all-tournament honors in their win in the Avon Park Tournament consolation game in Avon Park, Fla. Malcolm Alcorn Crowder posted 12 points in eight minutes on the court, and Cole Champignie recorded 12 points.

Girls’ basketball

Durfee 44, North Attleborough 42 — Mya Hayes-Paulette hit the winning shot of the Taunton Tournament championship for the Hilltoppers (3-2), and Mackenzie Carreiro led the team with 25 points.

Hanover 47, Falmouth 34 — McKalah Gaine scored 22 points with 13 rebounds, and Dani Tilden added 9 points for the Hawks (2-3).

Newton South 68, Belmont 52 — Junior guard Tatum Murray scored 24 points for the host Lions (2-4) on their way to a win in the Garden City Classic.

Reading 59, Amesbury 33 — Jackie Malley (29 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals) and Molly Trahan (16 points, 8 rebounds) powered the Rockets to the first-round win in the Wilmington Tournament.

Rockland 60, Bishop Fenwick 38 — The Bulldogs (5-1) captured the Bishop Fenwick Holiday Tournament title behind a 23-point performance in the paint from senior Julie Elie.

Sandwich 59, Cohasset 54 — Sierra Brigham scored 23 points, and the Blue Knights (2-1) held off a late comeback attempt to win the Sandwich Holiday Tournament.

St. Mary’s 79, Lynn Classical 25 — Niya Morgen and Yirsy Queliz each contributed 13 points to help the No. 2 Spartans (6-1) secure the Boverini Tournament title in Lynn.

Whitman-Hanson 69, Master’s Academy 41 — The Panthers (5-0) stayed undefeated with a win over Master’s Academy at the Father Lopez Holiday Invitational in Florida. Senior forward Anna Stone led Whitman-Hanson with 16 points, and junior guard Caitlin Leahy finished with 5 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals.