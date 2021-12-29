NHL cutting isolation time to five days, change applies in US

The NHL is following other leagues and United States government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the United States because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. Earlier this week, the NHL postponed nine games in Canada because of attendance limits imposed by provincial governments. The league and NHL Players’ Association agreed to the updated protocols, which apply for the next two weeks before they are reviewed. “While the changes apply on a league-wide basis, all personnel will still have to comply with the applicable health and safety regulations in their jurisdictions, including the federal and provincial COVID health and safety mandates in Canada, which may be more restrictive than the protocol,” the NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement. Players, coaches and staff who tested positive for the coronavirus can return after five days if symptoms are gone or resolving themselves with a negative PCR test or two negative rapid test results taken more than two hours apart. The 10-day isolation requirement remains in Canada. The NBA and NFL previously reduced to six and five days, respectively, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance.

Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19

The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak. The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement on the recommendation of the organization’s medical officials. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant, the IIHF canceled the rest of the tournament “to ensure the health and safety of all participants.” Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among US and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. Two US players and one Czech player had returned positive tests, leading to team quarantine mandates. The IIHF council determined the integrity of the event had been compromised by the forfeits, leading to the cancellation. “We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”