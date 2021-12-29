NHL cutting isolation time to five days, change applies in US

The NHL is following other leagues and United States government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the United States because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. Earlier this week, the NHL postponed nine games in Canada because of attendance limits imposed by provincial governments. The league and NHL Players’ Association agreed to the updated protocols, which apply for the next two weeks before they are reviewed. “While the changes apply on a league-wide basis, all personnel will still have to comply with the applicable health and safety regulations in their jurisdictions, including the federal and provincial COVID health and safety mandates in Canada, which may be more restrictive than the protocol,” the NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement. Players, coaches and staff who tested positive for the coronavirus can return after five days if symptoms are gone or resolving themselves with a negative PCR test or two negative rapid test results taken more than two hours apart. The 10-day isolation requirement remains in Canada. The NBA and NFL previously reduced to six and five days, respectively, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance.
Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19
The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak. The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement on the recommendation of the organization’s medical officials. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant, the IIHF canceled the rest of the tournament “to ensure the health and safety of all participants.” Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among US and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. Two US players and one Czech player had returned positive tests, leading to team quarantine mandates. The IIHF council determined the integrity of the event had been compromised by the forfeits, leading to the cancellation. “We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”
NBA postpones Heat-Spurs, after Miami has COVID outbreak
The NBA postponed Wednesday’s game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league’s requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point. Miami had 12 players listed as out for the game against the Spurs for a variety of reasons. The Heat beat Washington on Tuesday night with eight players available — and of those, only five would have been able to play Wednesday in San Antonio. Gabe Vincent, who played 35 minutes in Tuesday’s win, learned after the game that he had a positive test and couldn’t travel. Jimmy Butler was ruled out for Wednesday after spraining his right ankle with about a minute left in the Wizards’ game and KZ Okpala was unable to play because of an injury he sustained Tuesday as well. The Heat also added P.J. Tucker and and Zylan Cheatham, neither of whom played Tuesday, to the health and safety protocols. And Tuesday’s game came after Miami guard Max Strus — who had been feeling no symptoms — was pulled after he warmed up, because of a positive test that required him to enter the protocols.
Advertisement
COVID outbreaks at Madrid, Barcelona; Arsenal’s Arteta positive
Eleven players across the Barcelona and Real Madrid squads are isolating after contracting the coronavirus ahead of the resumption of the Spanish league this weekend. Barcelona players Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, and Gavi have COVID-19, the team said, after Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet, and Dani Alves were announced earlier this week as having tested positive. Real Madrid, which leads the league by eight points, said Wednesday that Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s game against Getafe. The Spanish league has been on a planned break of nearly two weeks. In Britain, the Premier League has resisted calls to pause the season to try to stop the spread of coronavirus cases that have now led to 16 games being postponed in less than three weeks due to teams lacking healthy players. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be absent for the match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for a second time, the club said Wednesday. Arteta’s positive test in March 2020 was a key factor in the suspension of the league in the first week of the pandemic. Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19, after Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard.
Advertisement