Panthers bench quarterback Cam Newton, will start Sam Darnold vs. Saints

Newton is 0-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback this season and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating to the 2018 season. Newton won seven games in 2020 during a one-year stint with the Patriots.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Sam Darnold will start at quarterback Sunday against the Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton .

Darnold started the season 3-0 after being acquired from the Jets for three draft picks, but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts.

Rhule said Newton will be ready to play if needed, but wouldn’t commit to using him in two-quarterbacks role as he did last week with both QBs rotating against Tampa Bay.

Newton has completed just 54.8 percent of his passes this season and thrown for 676 yards in his five starts with five interceptions and four touchdown passes. He has also run for 225 yards and five TDs.

Newton is an unrestricted free agent and it’s not expected he’ll re-sign with Carolina.

Garoppolo doesn’t need surgery on thumb; status unclear

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t need surgery on his injured right thumb despite a chip of the bone and a torn ligament.

It remains unclear if he will be able to start at quarterback for the 49ers this week.

Garoppolo played through the injury during a loss last Thursday night at Tennessee and planned to test out the thumb in hopes he would be able to play Sunday against Houston when the 49ers have a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Colts QB Wentz may be a game-time decision

Colts coach Frank Reich may not know if starting quarterback Carson Wentz can play until Sunday.

He’s not even sure who else could be cleared by the medical staff if they’re activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All the uncertainty has left the Colts in a bind. Less than 24 hours after NFL officials announced a reduction in how much time vaccinated or unvaccinated players must sit out if they test positive for the virus and remain asymptomatic, Indy activated five players, including offensive guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski. More players could join them on the practice field in the next few days.

Rodgers won’t drag out decision on future

Aaron Rodgers said he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Packers.

Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.

“I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday.

Rodgers said he hadn’t ruled out anything, whether it be returning to Green Bay next year, trying to play elsewhere, or even retiring. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft.

Jets coach Saleh cleared to return

Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Saleh sat out the team’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, forced to watch from a hotel room while tight ends coach Ron Middleton assumed the head coaching duties.



