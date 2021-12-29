The Sports Hub reaches new heights as it dominates Boston sports radio ratings again

Afternoon-drive program “Felger and Mazz” finished the fall with a 25.0 share, by far the largest any single program has received in this reporter’s dozen years covering Boston sports media.

The Sports Hub finished first overall in the fall Nielsen Audio ratings in the men 25-54 demographic, earning a massive 20.7 share in the period from Sept. 16-Dec. 8.

Ratings success is nothing new to 98.5 The Sports Hub. But what it achieved this fall is unprecedented since its launch in 2009, and most likely in the annals of Boston sports radio.

All of the Sports Hub’s weekday programs finished first in their time slots, with its morning and afternoon drive and midday shows all earning a share higher than 20.

WEEI 93.7 FM finished third (5.6, of which 0.2 is from its online stream). The Sports Hub’s online stream is built in to its overall share.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show took first (20.7), the highest three-month share it has ever received. WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” was second (6.5 including 0.7 from streaming).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show took first with an all-time high share of 21.9. WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe” finished third (6.5, including 0.1 for the stream).

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the “Felger & Mazz” show’s 25.0 share included a 26.7 in December. WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria” program took fourth (4.5, with no share from streaming).

In the 6-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which features “The Adam Jones Show” weeknights as well as Bruins and Celtics broadcasts, finished first (14.7). Tony Massarotti’s “The Baseball Reporters” show was part of that window in the 6-7 p.m. hour for the first five weeks of the ratings period through Oct. 25. WEEI’s programming, which included “Mut at Night” and some late-season and playoff Red Sox broadcasts, was third (6.8, including 0.4 for streaming).

In the summer, the Sports Hub was first (14.7), while WEEI was sixth (4.2).

Last fall, the Sports Hub was first (15.0), while WEEI was fourth (5.0).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.