Tenney Classic championship has special meaning for John Findley, Notre Dame (Hingham)

“It’s a hard thing, but it is what it is,” John said. “May the best team win. Sometimes he does, and sometimes I do.”

For John and Tom Findley, that competition has continued well into adulthood, as the two coach on opposite benches for the Notre Dame (Hingham) and Hingham High girls’ hockey teams, respectively. The two found themselves at odds once again in Wednesday night’s championship game of the inaugural Lee and Mike Tenney Girls Winter Classic at The Bog in Kingston.

As any parent will attest, sibling rivalries are no joke.

In this case, it was John Findley and the Cougars on the winning side with a 4-1 victory over their crosstown rivals, capturing the inaugural Tenney Classic championship.

Special teams played a large role in shaping the landscape of the game. Both teams were assessed three penalties in the first period. Hingham opened up scoring with a power play goal by Pippa Jiranek, but NDA (3-0-1) fired back minutes later when Devon Moore’s shot found the back of the net. The Cougars continued to roll, earning a 5-on-3 tally from Juliana Connors and a goal from Maggie Donahue on the subsequent 5-on-4 to close out the period.

“They were just working people’s goals,” John Findley said. “Our chances went in and we got a couple of good goals, and then we just held them.”

Hingham (3-2) is young, including starting goalie Brynn Scott, who is only a freshman. The rookie made a number of big saves against a potent NDA offense.

“We’re a very young team . . . we’re kind of a work in progress,” Tom Findley said. “It’s kind of a learning curve to understand the type of speed we have to go with.”

Caelan Stewart’s third-period goal capped the victory. For John, who won Duxbury Youth Hockey’s Mike Tenney Award in 2012, the win is made sweeter knowing whose legacy the two teams were honoring.

“Mike was such a great guy. He was just awesome,” John Findley said.

Winchester 5, Canton 1 — The Red and Black got off to a quick start in their nonleague tilt at O’Brien Rink in Woburn.

Carly Blumsack scored just 24 seconds in, and Winchester never took its foot off the gas, going on to defeat a shorthanded Canton squad to remain undefeated.

”I thought we played well,” Winchester coach Craig Seabury said. “We came out fast and set the tempo right away. We knew they are a perennial quality team.”

From the puck drop, Winchester (4-0) showcased incredible speed alongside strong defense. Converted defender Annie Ettenhoffer broke up and blocked several opportunities by the Bulldogs (1-2). With two minutes left in the first period, Georgia Costello sent a slapper top shelf to give Winchester a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Ettenhoffer blocked what was being set up as a certain Canton goal, and then shortly after, sent a slapper sailing into the net to give Winchester a three-goal lead.

”We moved her to defense this year because we’re short on defense,” Seabury said. “I’m proud of the way she’s played and the way she’s sacrificed for the team. It means a lot to us.”

The Bulldogs finally got on the scoresheet in the third, with Maya Battista hitting an incredible arched shot past Winchester goalie Claire Zhang. Winchester put the game away in the final seven minutes with goals from Alexandria Dente and Sam Kimball.

Canton’s backup goaltender, Sara Crimmins, stood tall, making 11 saves, while Winchester’s Zhang had eight.

Duxbury 2, Braintree 2 — McKenna Colella scored a pair for the host Dragons (4-0-2), including the tying goal with 49 seconds left in the consolation game of the Tenney Cup at the Bog. Savannah Littlewood and Ella Woods tallied for Braintree (3-1-2).

Methuen/Tewksbury 3, Framingham 3 — Down 3-0 after two periods, the host Red Rangers (1-2-1) stormed back with goals from Jess Driscoll, and the first two goals for Emma Giordano to force overtime and earn a tie.

Boys’ hockey

Belmont 2, Pinkerton (N.H.) 0 — Ian Burns made 15 saves, and the Marauders (7-0) got goals from Ben Fici and Matty Rowan to finish off three wins in three days in the Blue Devil Classic at the Salem (N.H.) Icenter.

Beverly 3, Melrose 1 — Jeff Hallinan, Aidan LeBlanc and Matt Mezza scored for the Panthers (2-4) in the nonleague win at Stoneham Arena.

Brookline 4, Milton (Vt.) 1 — Steve MacDougall led four different scorers with a goal and assist, and the Warriors (4-2) captured the championship of the Buster Brush Holiday Classic in Middlebury (Vt.).

Canton 5, Westwood 0 — Colin Davis posted the shutout for the host Bulldogs (2-2-1), who won the Joe Donnelly Cup at Canton Ice House.

Catholic Memorial 10, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Led by a hat trick from Ty Magliozzi, the host Knights (4-0) dominated the championship game of the Catholic Memorial Christmas Tournament at Warrior Ice Arena. Brendan MacNeil and Tommy Goonan added a pair of goals each for second-ranked CM, and Dom Walecka and Ryan Littlefield combined for the 12-save shutout.

Foxborough 10, Blue Hills 3 — Jack Watts had a monster game with a hat trick and six assists for Foxborough (3-0) in a nonleague win at Canton Ice House. Brett Axon added a hat trick of his own, and Matt Grace chipped in a goal and two assists.

Hanover 6, Norwell 3 — Freshman Mike Monroe’s hat trick was the difference for the Hawks (4-2) in the nonleague matchup of neighboring South Shore rivals at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke. Senior captain Max DaSilva had a goal and four assists for Hanover.

Monomoy/Mashpee 7, East/West Bridgewater 2 — August Hand scored twice for the Monarchs (2-2) in their nonleague win at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Sean Davock, Alex Matton and Wyatt Archibald chipped in a goal and assist apiece for Monomoy/Mashpee.

Methuen 4, Somerville 2 — The Rangers (3-1-2) won the First Responders Cup at Simoni Memorial Rink in Cambridge, getting 16 saves from Owen O’Brien as well as goals from Chris DiMaggio, Owen Kneeland, Zach Nadeau and Jack Allard.

Milton 4, Quincy 1 — Senior Shea Donovan scored twice, and juniors Quannah Morrison and Owen McHugh had a goal and assist each as the Wildcats (3-2) took home the championship of the Quincy Youth Christmas Tournament. Senior captain Ryan Dexter made 22 saves.

Natick 4, Barnstable 2 — Natick (3-1) prevailed in the consolation game of the Bridgewater-Raynham Christmas Classic, getting goals from Jack Hubbard, Sam Hubbard, Liam McWhinnie and Nick Haswell.

Nauset 3, Nantucket 2 — Dan Deering scored the tying shorthanded goal late in regulation, then won it at 3:21 of overtime for the Warriors (4-1) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Nantucket Community Rink.

Pembroke 3, Hull/Cohasset 2 — Senior captain Anthony Birolini posted a natural hat trick in the third period to rally the Titans (3-2) from a two-goal deficit and stun the visiting Skippers in a nonleague battle at Hobomock Ice Arena. Freshman Kyle Ready made 41 saves in his first varsity start.

Sandwich 6, Middleborough 0 — Colin McIver and Jack Connolly had two goals and an assist apiece, and James Mawhinney scored his first career goal as the Blue Knights (4-1-1) rolled in the nonleague game at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Silver Lake 7, Abington 2 — Gavin Sampson netted a hat trick, and Brandon Cavicchi and Jake McKee scored their first varsity goals to propel the Lakers (4-1) in the championship game of the Cashman Tournament at Rockland Ice Rink.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2, Framingham 1 — Luke Gerardi scored with 4:24 to play, Trevor Potenti had the other goal, and Ben Gaudette (27 saves) was a rock in goal to help the Pioneers (3-3) win the MHL Pat Serio Cup consolation contest at Canton Ice House.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Rockland 0 — Sophomore Luke Tropeano set up 3 goals for the Panthers (2-3), Matt Solari lit the lamp twice, and Erik Dean (21 saves) registered his first career shutout in the Cashman Tournament consolation contest at Rockland Ice Rink.

Wilmington 5, Winnacunnet (N.H.) 0 — Liam Crowley earned the shutout and was named tournament MVP as the Wildcats (2-3) won the Guptill Division championship in the Hillies Christmas Classic at Haverhill’s Veterans Memorial Rink.

Xaverian 2, Marshfield 0 — Kevin Parrish and Brock Casey scored for the top-ranked Hawks (5-0), who captured the championship of the MHL Pat Serio Cup at Canton Ice House. Jesse Peck assisted both goals, and Kevin Richardi made 14 saves for the shutout.

Globe correspondent Kat Cornetta reported from Winchester.