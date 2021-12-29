Why NHL players should lobby for hockey to be moved to the Summer Olympics for 2024

Marchand detests the change in plans, believes league bosses needed to do more to fulfill the NHL’s promise to allow players to participate, and figures the league never was keen about being involved in the tournament.

If the NHL added “Longest Face of the Year” to its treasure trove of awards, it would have Bruins left winger Brad Marchand among the 100-plus serious contenders now that NHLers have been denied the chance to play in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Ever since the league’s first Olympus dalliance, 1998 Nagano, it has considered the Games an interruptive nuisance that only detracts from its standard business model — largely in terms of operations and marketing — and delivers few, if any, dividends.

There’s a solid, astute fix for both sides, one that the players, especially the aggrieved 30-somethings such as Marchand, would be wise to lobby union bosses to propose to the owners and the International Olympic Committee.

Key to it all: shifting hockey to the Summer Games.

Moving hockey from Winter to Summer in itself is not a novel idea. Longtime league executive Brian Burke, now president of the Penguins, was a strong proponent of Summer Olympic hockey as far back as the mid-1990s, as the plans were being shaped for the league’s best and brightest to be sent to Japan.

Today, as in the past, the switch is a no-brainer from the NHL standpoint. Rather than shutting down league operations for upward of three weeks during the season, the Lords of the Boards can stay out of the picture entirely and watch the Lords of the Rings stage a summer training camp for the NHL’s 100-plus best players.

Every offseason training camp should be so blessed to conclude with gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Also from the NHL standpoint, the Olympic tournament would provide a dynamic springboard of interest into that upcoming NHL season. Result: a motherlode of offseason marketing. The league gets some of that pop in the current Winter format, but the NHL viewing audience has been engaged for months by the time the Winter Games are held in February. The tournament becomes so many logs heaped into an already burning fire.

In fact, after an emotional Winter Olympics tournament, the return to play in the Original 32 can be hard for even the most ardent fan to watch. The NHL product suddenly looks like a JV by comparison.

“I think they did that with basketball, and it certainly worked,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday. “I think [the players] could handle it.”

Nothing will stop the IOC and its participating hockey countries from staging the Beijing tournament now with it cast of wannabes. But the NHL and its players could, and should, make the case for shifting to a Summer format for the 2024 Games in Paris.

France last staged the Winter Games in 1992 Albertville, with hockey games held in various rinks sprinkled around the Alps. The setting was idyllic. Albertville is a bit of a haul from Paris, about 375 miles, but it could work, perhaps in tandem with another rink closer to the City of Light.

It would mean Olympic hockey would end up being played both in 2022 and ‘24, but we’ve already seen that tight turnaround in the Games. After Albertville, the next Winter Games were staged only two years later, 1994 Lillehammer, the IOC eager to break away from its onerous task of staging Winter and Summer Games in the same year. France in 2024 again could be a key player in an historic Olympic transition.

If the IOC approved the shift, the NHL-stocked hockey tournament would conclude Aug. 11, 2024, roughly 30 days prior to the start of NHL camps. NHLers who participated to the finish would have at least three weeks to rest, reset, and report to North America ready to go.

“I think for the Olympics, every four years, guys would certainly give up a month or a couple of months of their summer to train,” noted Cassidy. “I mean, they are training anyway, maybe at their own discretion, but I do [think they would train for Olympic play].”

The fans, Cassidy feels assured, would buy in.

“I think people will watch hockey, no matter what — no matter when it’s played,” he added. “So I think it’s certainly something that could be put on the table and have a good discussion about it. Especially ownership … they don’t lose any of their dates in the [NHL] season, you don’t have to stop the schedule. And there’s a lot of plusses with just rolling right into your year in the National Hockey League. If it hasn’t been [proposed] already, it should be, and then go from there. But again, the players would have to be willing to do that.”

As for Marchand, he would be 36 years old in the summer of 2024, and about to begin the final season on his Bruins contract. Not a bad way to begin a renewal statement, if he hasn’t secured an extension. Plus, he’d get his kick at the gold can, rather than have to wait until 2026.

Fellow top-liner Patrice Bergeron, twice an Olympic medalist, would turn 39 that July. It’s possible his playing days will be finished by then. Or perhaps Paris would be where the kid we’ve known from age 18 would get to bid the game adieu.

There are story lines aplenty. Now it’s up to the players to understand what makes the most sense and turn their long faces of ‘22 into opportunity of ‘24.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.