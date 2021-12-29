China’s COVID rules led fugitive to surrender after three years

(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese man sought by the police for three years turned himself in after being unable to withstand the restrictions on life amid the government’s Covid-19 curbs.

A 42-year-old man gave himself up to the local police in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Dec. 24 after he suffered severe travel restrictions because he didn’t have a health code, according to a report posted on Hangzhou police’s WeChat account Tuesday. The man was involved in a racketeering case and escaped from the police in 2018, the report said, without giving his name.

Confined to a hiding place, the man experienced increased mental stress and deteriorating health, the report said. He is in criminal detention now.