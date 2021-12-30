Jason Mott: reading Greek myths and comic books

Jason Mott worried that he’d never be able to publish his fourth novel, “ Hell of a Book ,” a surrealistic story of a Black author on a book tour that interweaves with the tales of two boys. He did publish his novel and then began racking up awards and accolades, including the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. Mott, who is also the author of two poetry collections, lives in his hometown of Bolton outside Wilmington, N.C.

MOTT: I’ve been bouncing around between some things ever since I finished Barry Windsor-Smith’s graphic novel “Monsters” in early summer. That was my big book this year, hands down. His storytelling is a unique mixture of specificity combined with a magical component. It mirrors magical realism, which is a style I enjoy.

BOOKS: Who’s your favorite author writing in that vein?

MOTT: Probably John Gardner. His novels “October Light” and “Nickel Mountain” each have magical realism moments. Dalton Trumbo’s “Johnny Got His Gun” is not thought of as magical realism but that is how it works in my brain. I fell in love with that novel early in my career.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you before you discovered magical realism?

MOTT: I was a strange reader as a kid. I read a lot of mythology and folklore. Kids love those but the depth I went into it was a little different. I was reading “The Odyssey” and “The Iliad” at a very young age. I didn’t know anyone who was reading the books I read, which made me feel more like an outcast. I fell in love with comics when I went into my aunt’s laundry room, and found a Silver Surfer comic on the washing machine. But comic books weren’t cool then. You got bullied for reading them, for reading anything honestly.

BOOKS: Who are your favorite classic writers?

MOTT: I honestly have a lot of conflict with classics. There are so many I struggled to understand or appreciate. In high school I read a Raymond Carver story. I turned in a paper ripping it to shreds. My teacher said, “I never have had a student who attacked Raymond Carver this way.” I am still not a big fan.

BOOKS: How have you changed as a reader since then?

MOTT: My reading changed when I discovered philosophy. I began to realize how writers are philosophers. I’ve turned the most to Marcus Aurelius for general life advice. Right after high school I found Eastern writing like Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.” In the past 10 years I found Camus and Reinhold Niebuhr’s “Moral Man and Immoral Society.”

BOOKS: What else do you read?

MOTT: I do a fair amount of nonfiction reading, mostly history and social commentary. I finished reading a book about the history of redlining, Richard Rothstein’s “The Color of Law,” and Ibram X. Kendi’s “Stamped From the Beginning.”

BOOKS: How many books do you start and set aside?

MOTT: I usually plow through nonfiction but I set aside 60 to 65 percent of fiction. With fiction my brain starts criticizing early on. It takes a strong voice to overcome that, and the novel has to be something I resonate with.

BOOKS: Is there any type of fiction you can easily enjoy?

MOTT: The only time I can turn that off my critical analysis is with hard sci-fi such as “Alien vs. Predator.” I’m a huge fan of that series. I’ll pick up anything in that vein but if a book is truly trying to make a statement my writer analysis breaks through and takes the fun out of reading.

BOOKS: How would you change yourself as a reader?

MOTT: My reading habits are in a good place. I don’t read as many books as I would like to but that’s because I can’t read new fiction while I’m writing. I end up rereading novels then. I wish I could change that. I’m hip deep in writing a novel now, but I still need to read Robert Jones Jr.’s novel “The Prophets,” so I made myself a commitment that I would. Like most people I have a to-read pile which is 15 books high but that’s what I’m focused on.

BOOKS: Will you read it over the holiday break?

MOTT: I don’t take breaks. I really don’t know when I’ll read it.

Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of "Rescuing Penny Jane" and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.