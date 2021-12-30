Local bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 26

1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

5. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

6. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

7. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

8. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

9. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

10. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

4. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

5. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

6. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

2. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

6. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

8. The Anomaly Hervé Le Tellier Other Press

9. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

5. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World Matt Kracht Chronicle

6. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.