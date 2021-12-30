A new poetry collection from Martin Edmunds and three stories set in rural Maine

A vital and erotic force moves through Martin Edmunds’s new collection of poetry, “ Flame in a Stable ,” released recently from the local Arrowsmith Press. Edmunds achieves a timelessness of tone, a register both ancient and now. He writes of a Zoom funeral, and candles lit “against the backward / smudge of gloom” and channels lyric poetry from the 5th century: “If I could sleep I’d sleep / with my hands in the fire / of your hair.” Something smolders throughout the book, the smolder of the fading flame, and the one about to ignite. He writes of here and elsewhere — Italy, Spain, the ocean, “desert varnish,” cordgrass, glasswort, elkskin, Orion. These are poems with a seductive sense of cadence, and the aural texture, the pure sound of his syllables, creates its own heat and friction. “I am these / red seeds / on a white plate,” he writes, and later, “you are … the ache / and suck of the sea.” There’s “no parchment paper left after / buttering their slits and tucking the gutted / trout in the oven.” The sensuousness, even when dark, communicates a rich and thumping vitality, a raw and glowing joy, and a commitment to — and bravery required for — peering into the abyss to better scope the “great mystery.”

Vital stories

A frosted sense of threat lurks at the edges of Brandon Dudley’s Maine Chapbook Series-winning book “Hazards of Nature,” selected by judge Sigrid Nunez. Set in rural Maine, these three stories reckon with fear, the inky static of feeling menaced or chased by animals or humans or both, as characters — a young boy, a man in his middle age, and an elderly man — come face to face with the pounding force of their needs. Rabbits scream before being butchered, a fox steals chickens from the coop, and Dudley shows, with muscle, how fear lives in all of us, and compromises make us who we are. In “Coyotes,” a timid boy is forced by his father to face his fears; in “Animal Sacrifices” a young man questions what’s more powerful: the love he feels for his wife, or his desire for children she doesn’t want to have; and the old man in “Honey Babe” finds connection where he can. “We settled into a delicate truce,” he writes, “every conversation a fragile barrier between us and all the things we’d left unsaid.” These stories are taut as a set trap.

A new translation

Ilias Venezis’s “Land of Aeolia” was first published in Greece in 1943, has remained in print since, a deeply beloved piece of Greek literature. A lively, lyrical new English translation — the first of the complete text — by Gloucester-based writer and translator Therese Sellers brings the book to a new audience. It follows a young boy and his sisters in their summer adventures at their grandparents. There’s a fairy-tale tone to it, folkloric, Homeric, both epic and actual. Mountains listen, swords speak, as do rivers and rocks; eels fall in love, dew is sentient. There are thieves, bandits, ghosts, mermaids, a world where “the night has woken up” and where the children know “our pure hearts were a good guide, and all the mysteries of the world could find a receptive place inside us.” It’s Narnian and Iliadic and wrestles with exile and violence, of being forced from a homeland — be it country or childhood — and remaining awake to to the larger forces at play around us. As Sellers notes, “It is a world where the lives of men and the natural world are so inextricably linked that they feel and express each other’s deepest being.”

Coming out

“The Eightfold Path” by Charles Johnson, Steven Barnes, and Bryan Christopher Moss (Megascope)

“Keeping It Unreal: Black Queer Fantasy and Superhero Comics” by Darieck Scott (New York University)

“High-Risk Homosexual” by Edgar Gomez (Soft Skull)

Pick of the week

Matt Swanson at Longfellow Books in Portland, Maine, recommends “The Teeth of the Comb & Other Stories” by Osama Alomar, translated from the Arabic by C. J. Collins (New Directions): “A feather speaks with the wind. Lightning boasts to the thunder. A man muses over ants underfoot. In the mesmerizing, mostly-tiny stories of Osama Alomar, the whole world is given a voice: honest, earnest, and armed with merciless wit. His miniature dialogues and fables each offer a morsel of insight, inviting both repeated readings and fits of voracious consumption.”