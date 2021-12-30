Rich performances shine past narrative tricks in ‘Landscapers’

At the beginning of December, when most of the year’s big prestige shows have already been released, HBO premiered a good four-part miniseries that has fallen below the radar. It’s called “Landscapers,” and it’s based on the true story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, an unremarkable British couple who may have murdered her abusive parents and buried them in the backyard in the late 1990s.

The show has a lot to offer thanks to its two insanely good lead performances. At this point, it’s becoming a cliché to praise Olivia Colman to the skies, but there’s no way not to when she delivers work as mesmerizing as she does here. Her Susan is fragile, melancholy, and magnetically drawn to escape inside the world of the movies. As Christopher, who is bent on protecting Susan from any kind of pain, David Thewlis is also riveting, as usual. His Christopher is docile and selfless, or so it seems.