Rich performances shine past narrative tricks in ‘Landscapers’

At the beginning of December, when most of the year’s big prestige shows have already been released, HBO premiered a good four-part miniseries that has fallen below the radar. It’s called “Landscapers,” and it’s based on the true story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, an unremarkable British couple who may have murdered her abusive parents and buried them in the backyard in the late 1990s.
The show has a lot to offer thanks to its two insanely good lead performances. At this point, it’s becoming a cliché to praise Olivia Colman to the skies, but there’s no way not to when she delivers work as mesmerizing as she does here. Her Susan is fragile, melancholy, and magnetically drawn to escape inside the world of the movies. As Christopher, who is bent on protecting Susan from any kind of pain, David Thewlis is also riveting, as usual. His Christopher is docile and selfless, or so it seems.
Together, the two actors create a strange but affecting coupling of lost souls. They give us the Edwards’ complex relationship in all its pathos, love, and lies.
Here’s the thing, though: The miniseries is highly stylized, by writer Ed Sinclair (Colman’s husband) and director Will Sharpe, with all kinds of formal experimentation. For every two scenes grounded in our shared reality, there’s one surreal scene set in one of the character’s Hollywood-bred fantasies. At one point, for example, we see Susan and Christopher inside a western movie, in a classic gunfight.
That means that “Landscapers” is aiming for bigger points about illusions and denial. Intellectually, that’s of interest. But emotionally, the narrative tricks can get in the way of our connection to the low-key couple. Still, I’m glad I saw the miniseries despite its artificial moments, and fans of rich performances will likely feel the same way.
