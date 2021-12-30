Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

ALLEN STONE The soul scholar comes to town for a pair of shows commemorating his most recent album, “APART,” which he recorded in a converted barn; the spare arrangements show off his acrobatic voice and sterling songwriting. Jan. 4, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE The Boston hardcore outfit — also known as Give Up the Ghost during their initial turn-of-the-century run — will perform their debut full-length, “Background Music,” which turned 20 in 2021. Jan. 6, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

TAKING MEDS This New York quartet, whose latest album, “Terrible News From Wonderful Men” came out in November, makes hard-hitting emo-punk with spindly lead guitar lines, winsome vocals, and imagistic lyrics. With local DIY standouts Mint Green and Pet Fox. Jan. 6, 8 p.m. (doors). O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, facebook.com/OBriensAllston

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

DALTON & THE SHERIFFS Lead man Brian Scully and his bandmates found an unusual but effective way to survive the pandemic; they turned their band into a corporation, and sold shares. The country rockers are ringing in the new year with a short run of shows they’ve dubbed “Good Riddance, 2021.” Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $50. Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave. www.livenation.com

SARAH LEVECQUE BAND The longtime stalwart of the local roots music scene continues her monthly full-band residency at the Plough by kicking off the new year with a Sunday afternoon performance of her bracing version of Americana. Jan. 2, 4 p.m. No cover. Plough and Stars, 912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-576-0032, www.ploughandstars.com

JILL SOBULE This Denver-born singer-songwriter has had a musical career aptly described as long and winding, with several stops along the way for the idiosyncratic, gimlet-eyed observations and stories offered by her records, including her most recent, 2018′s “Nostalgia Kills.” Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $20. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

MISTY BLUES A 2019 International Blues Challenge finalist, this six-piece blues outfit — guitars, rhythm section, and horns — is led by gutsy vocalist Gina Coleman and plays new and traditional blues with tinges of jazz, gospel, soul, and funk. Jan. 1, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

TIM RAY TRIO Pianist, composer, and arranger Ray, perhaps best known for stints with Tony Bennett and Lyle Lovett, is an impressively inventive improviser. His trio is rounded out by ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood and versatile drummer Mark Walker. Jan. 2, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. No cover; reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

DOR HERSKOVITS QUARTET The deft and dazzling Israeli drummer’s music draws from the roots of jazz and blues, folk and world music, free jazz, and rock. His first-class band includes acclaimed tenor saxophonist Noah Preminger, eclectic guitarist and Herskovits compatriot Roy Ben Bashat, and energetic bassist Max Ridley. Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. $15 (students $10). The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE The 2021-22 edition of Boston Baroque’s New Year festivities features a Mozart symphony; Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges’s Violin Concerto in D as a star vehicle for concertmaster Christina Day Martinson; and Domenico Cimarosa’s comic intermezzo “Il maestro di cappella.” Complimentary tickets are available for fully vaccinated children at certain performances. Dec. 31, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 1, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Calderwood Studio, GBH. 617-987-8600, https://baroque.boston

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Andris Nelsons leads the long-delayed world premiere of HK Gruber’s “Short Stories from the Vienna Woods,” which was originally scheduled for spring 2020, and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5; Hilary Hahn features in Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5. Jan. 6-8. Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

PASSING STRANGE A sterling production of Stew’s semi-autobiographical musical about a young Black songwriter — identified only as Youth and deftly played by Ivan C. Walks — who leaves his middle-class Los Angeles home and journeys to Amsterdam and Berlin in search of what he calls “the real.” Through Jan. 1. Moonbox Productions. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600 or http://moonboxproductions.org. Also available through January on Broadway on Demand.

THE CHRISTMAS REVELS: IN CELEBRATION OF THE WINTER SOLSTICE This year’s Revels is set in present-day England, where patrons at a pub dating back to the 17th century have gathered for the pub’s annual Christmas carol party, canceled the previous year due to the pandemic. According to press materials, “the hiccup in tradition has disturbed the space/time continuum and triggered an audit by a fussy Revels bureaucrat from the 17th century,” who makes “an official visit to the 21st century to put things back in order,” triggering a collision between the music, dance, and culture of the Renaissance with that of today. Directed by Patrick Swanson, with George Emlen and Edmar Colón as music directors, and new dances by Tony Tucker and Revels choreographer Gillian Stewart. Online-only production was recorded during a live performance at Sanders Theatre. Streaming through Jan. 9. Tickets at www.revels.org.

WITNESS In 1939, more than 900 Jewish passengers fleeing Nazi Germany aboard the ocean liner St. Louis were denied entry to Cuba, as well the United States and Canada. From that shameful episode, director Igor Golyak builds an examination of antisemitism and the history of Jewish migration in response to persecution. Golyak brings his abundant visual imagination to bear, utilizing a blend of live performance, film, audio, and green-screen technology. Production is online only. Resumes Jan. 14-23. Presented by Arlekin Players Theatre’s (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab. Tickets at www.zerogravity.art or 617-942-0022. Hosted on zerogravity.art.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

CHAMBERS This captivating little film, choreographed by disability arts ensemble Kinetic Light dancer Jerron Herman, really packs a punch. As it follows Ballet Vlaanderen’s Daniel Domenech in choreography spread across eye-popping architectural sites around Antwerp, Belgium, it is narrated by an audio description that adds a poetic dimension to what we see with our eyes. Short, but very, very sweet. vimeo.com

GEORGE BALANCHINE’S THE NUTCRACKER If COVID concerns kept you out of the theaters this season and you’re looking for just one more opportunity to relish the holiday spirit, New York City Ballet is streaming a prerecorded version of their celebrated production featuring a cast of more than 50 company members and 60 children from the School of American Ballet. Through Jan. 2, $19.99. https://welcome.marquee.tv/nutcracker

KWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION As part of honoring African American culture, New York’s famed Apollo Theater takes its annual celebration digital this year, bringing together dance, music, and poetry to honor the seven core principles of Kwanzaa. The event features a world premiere from New York-based Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, plus performances from Apollo New Work artists Chen Lo and Asante Amin of Soul Science Lab. Available on demand through Jan. 3. Pay what you wish. www.apollotheater.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

JEFFREY GIBSON: INFINITE INDIGENOUS QUEER LOVE Gibson’s career survey at the Brooklyn Museum in 2020 fell victim to on-again, off-again pandemic closures, so this admittedly much-smaller show is a timely second chance. Gibson, whose work blends the aesthetics and motifs of his Choctaw-Cherokee heritage with his identity as a queer man, champions resistance on both fronts, making space for his twice-marginalized self with provocative, often spectacular pieces that span traditional fabric and textiles, sculpture, and video. Through March 13. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 781-259-8355, thetrustees.org/place/decordova

CERAMICS IN THE EXPANDED FIELD Old boundaries between what used to be defined as “art” and “craft” have been eroding for at least a couple of decades now (the 2010 Whitney Biennial was a big coming-out party), and this exhibition looks to push a message through the medium: to showcase work grounded “in regional and national cultures . . . [and] its relationship to colonialism and globalization,” to help “speak to other histories that have been buried and devalued.” Through April 2. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

SALEM WITCH TRIALS: RECKONING AND RECLAIMING With its evergreen subject always guaranteed to pack the galleries, this thoughtful exhibition explores what motivated the persecutors, the people who defended the persecuted, and the radioactive half-life of a moment more than 300 years ago that lives on in contemporary culture today. Through March 20. Peabody Essex Museum, Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

MURRAY WHYTE

JENNIFER MOSES: ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS In a series of dynamic works in which body parts collide with flat abstract forms and thought bubbles sprout from inanimate objects, the Boston painter draws on the children’s decision-making game as a metaphor for artistic creation, and reflects on the innocence of simple solutions in a time of political mayhem. Through Jan. 16. Kingston Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-423-4113, www.kingstongallery.com

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY WITH PAUL NARDIZZI Boston veteran Nardizzi, who once enumerated his comic grievances in the book “602 Reasons to Be Ticked Off,” headlines two theater shows, with Matt McArthur, Dave Caggiano, and Dan Donahue. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35. MMAS Arts Center, 888 S. Main St., Mansfield. 508-339-2822, www.mmas.org

THE CHRIS TABB SHOW Ever-frenetic Comedy Scene house emcee Tabb hosts a lineup of his funny stand-up friends Jimmy Cash, Janet McNamara, Dave Caggiano, and Big D. Jan. 1, 8 p.m. $20. The Comedy Scene, 200 Patriot Place, Foxborough. 508-203-2200, www.thecomedyscene.club

COMEDY PARTY AT DEMOCRACY BREWING A new year of this weekly comedy showcase kicks off with host Uri Shatil featuring Alex Giampapa, Dan Boulger, Carolyn Riley, Chris Post, and more comics to be announced. Jan. 1, 8 p.m. $20. Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place. 857-263-8604, www.comedy-party.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

PAJAMA NEW YEAR’S COUNTDOWN The new year is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than staying in your PJs? Find your way to the da Vinci Workshop to make noisemakers to usher in a noisy 2022, then stick around for a socially-distanced countdown. Dec. 31, 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. Free with admission. Discovery Museums, 177 Main St., Acton. discoveryacton.org

REINDEER QUEST IN BIRD PARK You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but how about Francis Bird Park’s reindeer? This self-guided tour is available from dawn to dusk for guests to find Charlie, Anna, Billy, and Birdie scattered around the park. Bells are available for pickup at the Bird Park Office, so you can put one around the neck of the first reindeer you find. Through Jan. 2, various times. Free. Francis Bird Park, Polley Lane, Walpole. thetrustees.org

SOUTHWICK ZOO WINTER WONDERLAND Winter Wonderland combines with the Festival of Illumination to bring you holiday cheer through the rest of the year. Cars take a drive-thru tour through the Frozen Forest filled with the zoo’s fallow deer and venture on toward Whoville, where they may spot the Grinch himself. After your drive-thru tour, stop by Santa’s Village, and fill up on hot cocoa or s’mores. Through Jan. 3, 5:30-10 p.m. $60 per car. Southwick Zoo, 2 Southwick St., Mendon. southwickszoo.com

RIANA BUCHMAN















