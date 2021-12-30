1,000 flights canceled Thursday as airlines struggle to recover from omicron, weather disruption

As of midday Thursday, more than 1,100 flights within, into, and out of the United States had been canceled for the day, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. If airline operations follow the pattern of recent days, the number is likely to grow. By Thursday morning, the site was also showing more than 500 cancellations for Friday.

Elevated numbers of flight cancellations stretched into another day Thursday, as carriers continued their scramble to get travelers to their destinations amid a coronavirus spike that has led to staffing shortages and weather that has slowed operations — and in some cases left crews stuck in the wrong cities.

For the seventh day running, flight delays and cancellations snarled travel plans Thursday at Logan International Airport.

By 1 p.m. Thursday, 65 flights arriving at or departing from Logan had been canceled and 74 delayed, according to the website Flight Aware, which tracks flight cancellations. The early tally comes after 158 Logan flights were delayed and 46 canceled Wednesday, piling onto a week of disruptions there that began last Thursday.

JetBlue accounted for the majority of the cancellations at the Boston airport: The airline had scrapped 47 flights by 1 p.m., accounting for more than 70 percent of the total cancellations there. Nationwide, JetBlue had canceled 175 flights.

The airline, along with Delta and United, said last week that the surging Omicron variant has caused staffing shortages and forced them to cancel flights. A company spokesman said via e-mail Thursday that JetBlue is “taking every step possible to minimize disruption from Omicron.”

“Like many businesses and organizations, we have seen a surge in the number of sick calls from Omicron,” the spokesman said. “We entered the holiday season with the highest staffing levels we’ve had since the pandemic began and are using all resources available to cover our staffing needs. To give our customers give as much notice possible to make alternate plans and reaccommodate them on other flights, we are proactively reducing our schedule through January 13.”

Inclement weather has also played a role in some of the disarray at Logan, causing Cape Cod-headquartered Cape Air, which operates smaller aircraft, to cancel more than 40 of its flights on Saturday.

The CDC on Monday offered the pandemic-stricken airline industry a reprieve that could help ease staffing shortages when the agency cut in half the recommended length of time a person should isolate after getting COVID-19 — to five days. Airlines had previously called on the Biden administration to shorten the quarantine period to alleviate staffing issues.

The move comes as heavy travel is anticipated on Sunday, Jan. 2, as people return home after the holidays.

But JetBlue said Thursday that, while the new CDC guidance will help ease some staffing woes, more cancellations may be in the near future.

“While the new CDC guidelines should help get crew members back to work sooner, and our schedule reduction and other efforts will further ease day-of cancellations, we expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast — where most of our crew members are based — to continue to surge for the next week or two,” the spokesman said. “This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down.”

After high-profile breakdowns over the summer and fall, concerns arose about whether carriers would be able to cope with passenger volumes during the busy holiday seasons to end the year. Airlines passed their first major test over Thanksgiving — but Christmas has proved to be a different story, leaving thousands of frustrated air travelers unable to return home from holiday celebrations.

While cancellations are widespread, United Airlines remains the hardest-hit among major carriers, with 190 flights canceled Thursday, roughly 8 percent of its schedule. JetBlue, which announced Wednesday it would reduce the number of flights it offers through Jan. 13, had 175 flights canceled as of Thursday morning. Regional carrier SkyWest also continued to be plagued by operational difficulties.

Globe correspondent Andrew Brinker contributed to this report.

Material from The New York Times is included in this report.