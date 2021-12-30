Biogen falls back to earth as Samsung denies merger reports

After soaring in June when Aduhelm won a controversial accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, Biogen’s share price has fallen and treaded water in recent months amid slow sales of a drug projected to be a $5 billion-per-year blockbuster.

The tumultuous two days capped a tumultuous year for one of Massachusetts’ most prominent biotech firms, which won federal approval for a high-profile Alzheimer’s drug, known as Aduhelm, but has since struggled to find providers willing to prescribe it and insurers willing to pay for it.

One day after surging on reports of a planned acquisition by Samsung, shares of Biogen tumbled Thursday when Samsung said it is not, in fact, buying the Cambridge drug maker.

Then came a report Wednesday afternoon, in the Korea Economic Daily, that Korean manufacturing giant Samsung was in talks to acquire Biogen, for a price of around $42 billion — 20 percent more than the drugmaker’s $35 billion stock market value.

Biogen — which partners with Samsung’s drugmaking unit to produce lower-cost “biosimilar” versions of lucrative drugs — had approached Samsung about an acquisition, financial industry sources told Korea Economic Daily, and the two companies were negotiating. Biogen’s stock price leapt on the news, gaining nearly 10 percent in late afternoon trading Wednesday.

By Thursday morning though, Samsung had splashed cold water on the deal, saying in a regulatory filing that the report was not true. Biogen’s stock fell back down, dropping 7.09 percent Thursday to close at $240.

Both Samsung and Biogen both declined comment.

Where this all leaves Biogen is not clear. The company faces a critical year in 2022, as US health programs, insurers, doctors, and patients raise or lower their thumbs on Aduhelm. The biggest verdict could come in January, when Biogen’s most important customer, the US Medicare program, shares its plan for covering the drug and similar ones.

Medicare is set to determine who among its roughly 63 million beneficiaries — mainly older people who constitute the vast majority of potential patients — can receive Aduhelm. A final decision is expected in April. Private insurers are likely to follow the federal health program’s lead, and a clear path to reimbursement could open a major bottleneck in Aduhelm’s uptake.

Among the reasons for hesitation on the drug is its FDA approval under an accelerated pathway that uses a looser standard than the traditional route. Biogen upped the ante with a $56,000 price tag for a year’s treatment, a lofty figure that some analysts predicted could decimate budgets. Medicare hiked premiums for seniors even before deciding whether to cover Aduhelm because of cost fears.

The company has since cut the price of Aduhelm in half. But it still costs twice as much as analysts anticipated before it hit the market, said Brian Abrahams, a biotech analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

“It was a clear strategic blunder — especially after the accelerated approval — to price at that level,” Abrahams said.

The series of events has opened up Biogen — which was counting on Aduhelm to replace fading revenue from older drugs — as an acquisition target, analysts say. Though the idea of Samsung as an acquirer gave some pause.

“We don’t find it surprising that [Biogen] may be up for sale in light of its current business dynamics,” wrote Alethia Young, a biotech analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., in a note to clients. “However, we do find it surprising that Samsung would be the potential acquirer, so we are unsure what to make of this press report and it’s ultimate outcome.”

And when asked by Bloomberg News how she’ll gauge the road ahead for Biogen after a bumpy 2021, Young was even more direct.

‘’Aduhelm,’’ she said. ‘’That’s all it is.’’

Pranshu Verma of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used.





Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.