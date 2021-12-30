Biogen shares slide as Samsung denies report of takeover talks

(Bloomberg) — Biogen Inc. shares fell after Samsung Group denied a Korean media report that the US drugmaker was in talks to sell itself to the company.

The stock dropped 5.9 percent in trading before US exchanges opened. It erased earlier gains spurred by an article from the Korea Economic Daily, which said that the Cambridge-based biotechnology company had approached Samsung about a takeover.

Biogen has struggled to push its controversial Alzheimer’s treatment in recent months. The company gained US approval for the drug, Aduhelm, in June over the objections of experts who said there wasn’t enough clear evidence that it worked. Since then, patients and payers have balked at the treatment’s cost and the scientific debate.