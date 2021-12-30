Study finds positive results for J&J vaccine against Omicron in South Africa

The data underscores the utility of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against the new variant, which has concerned scientist and public health officials with its ability to potentially evade existing vaccines and treatments. The same group of South African researchers released data a few weeks ago that found two shots of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine were 70 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations.

The study, conducted by the South African Medical Research Council, observed nearly 230,000 healthcare workers from mid-November to mid-December, as the presence of Omicron increased to 98 percent of all cases in South Africa.

New data from researchers in South Africa show that two shots of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were 85 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations in the country, where the Omicron variant is widespread.

Advertisement

“It’s far reaching in terms of implications,” said Dan Barouch, head of Beth Israel’s Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, which helped create the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Not only does it show that the J&J vaccine is very potent, but...it is the best reported efficacy against Omicron so far, for any vaccine.”

The study results are encouraging, but it is worth noting that the hospitalization rate could be influenced by milder Omicron cases or the demographics of South Africa, where half the population is 27 or younger, compared with a median age of 38 in the US.

Researchers have been scrambling to figure out how well their products work against the new variant, but few have released real-world efficacy data. Rather, scientists have been relying on lab-based test results. Real-world efficacy data, which takes longer to produce, offers a more reliable look at how the vaccines behave in real life.

Barouch said some people might find it surprising that Johnson & Johnson maintains a high efficacy rate, since previous data show its ability to elicit neutralizing antibodies — a commonly-used but indirect measure of efficacy — drops against Omicron. He said that is a sign that other immune responses, such as T cell responses, play an important role in protecting people from serious cases of the disease.

Advertisement

“It shows that you get very, very good protection in the absence of high levels of neutralizing antibodies,” Barouch said.

T-cells and antibodies are thought to work together to protect people against COVID-19; T-cells eliminate cells that are infected with the virus, and neutralizing antibodies get rid of virus particles that are floating around, Barouch said. The Omicron variant has been shown to escape the protection of neutralizing antibodies.

“If the virus can substantially evade antibodies then T-cells are all you have left,” he said.

Separately, Johnson & Johnson released data from Barouch’s lab which compared the Pfizer and J&J shots head-to-head as boosters. In an observation of 65 people — half whom got the Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer vaccine series, and half which got the Pfizer-Pfizer-J&J series — the researchers found that a boost with J&J offered a stronger immune response against Omicron.

Both neutralizing antibody levels and a type of T-cell response were higher four weeks post-boosting with the so-called “heterologous booster,” as compared to a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or a “homologous booster.”

When the Food and Drug Administration cleared booster doses for all Americans on Oct. 20, it allowed mix-and-matching, meaning anyone who got the Moderna, Pfizer, or J&J vaccines could seek any of the three as a third dose.

Advertisement

Mathai Mammen, the global head of research and development at J&J, said the new data adds to a “growing body of evidence” that the company’s vaccine remains “strong and stable over time, including against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta.” The company said the data have been submitted to a pre-print server, in anticipation of publication in peer-reviewed journals.

Both studies come two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a major blow to the public perception of the J&J shot by saying the mRNA shots from Moderna and Pfizer were superior. The agency’s reasoning was that the risk of rare but serious blood clots with the J&J shot outweighed its benefits.

“These new data were not available to the CDC two weeks ago,” Barouch said. “It’s [now] clear that the J&J vaccine provides very high level of protection against severe disease of Omicron.”

Johnson & Johnson said in its press release that is believes its vaccine is an “important choice for people who can’t or won’t return for multiple vaccinations or who would remain unvaccinated without an alternative to the mRNA vaccines.”

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.