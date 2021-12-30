Tesla recalling 475,000 cars in US

Tesla recalled some 475,000 cars in the US — nearly equivalent to its global deliveries last year — because of technical defects that may increase the risk of accidents. The company plans to recall all Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 — that’s as many as 356,309 cars. The cable harness for the rear-view camera may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk and prevent the image from displaying, Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is also recalling as many as 119,009 Model S cars assembled from 2014 because of a faulty front-trunk latch that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly, according to a separate NHTSA statement. The company said it will fix both issues free of charge. The electric-car maker has had a few run-ins with regulators. The NHTSA said earlier this month it’s reviewing a recent software update by Tesla that allows drivers to play video games on a dashboard screen while the vehicle is moving. NHTSA is also in the midst of an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system. The probe was launched by US regulators after a dozen collisions at crash scenes involving first-responder vehicles. Tesla earlier this year had to make a software fix to more than 285,000 cars in China — most of the vehicles it delivered there in recent years — to address a safety issue identified by the country’s regulator. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





FINANCE

Goldman Sachs is tops among dealmakers again

Goldman Sachs held on to the top spot in dealmaking during a record year. The investment bank was the No. 1 adviser on mergers and acquisitions for the fifth year in a row, as measured by the total dollar value of transactions it handled, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman’s dominance comes as global M&A and related deals surpassed $5 trillion in volume for the first time. The bank advised on more than $1 trillion worth of deals, giving it a market share of more than 24 percent, the data show. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Didi posts a $4.7 billion loss amid Beijing crackdown

Didi Global Inc. disclosed a $4.7 billion loss after revenues shrank in the September quarter, revealing the rising cost of a series of regulatory actions that will force China’s ride-sharing leader to shift its listing to Hong Kong next year. Didi, one of the highest-profile targets of a broad Beijing campaign to rein in the country’s giant tech sector, reported $6.6 billion of sales, down more than 13 percent from the June quarter and 1.6 percent from a year earlier. The surprise disclosure comes as the company prepares to delist from New York. Once hailed for ousting Uber from China, Didi has become one of the highest-profile targets of Beijing’s campaign to rein in its increasingly powerful tech sector. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





BANKING

Santander tries to recover $175 million in mistaken payments

Santander is racing to retrieve 130 million pounds, about $175 million, paid out to thousands of British customers in a Christmas Day slip-up. Spain’s biggest lender accidentally made a second payment on Dec. 25 to about 75,000 people and firms who had been due for one-off or scheduled payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at its UK unit. The blunder has forced Santander to talk to banks whose customers received the money or, in some cases, approach customers directly. The situation was first reported by The Times newspaper. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

The Netherlands to get first female finance minister, a fifth for Europe

The Netherlands is set to appoint its first female finance minister, with local media reporting that Sigrid Kaag, head of pro-European D66 party, will take the post in the euro area’s fifth biggest economy. Only four of her European Union counterparts are women — all of them also euro members. The new Dutch Cabinet is expected to be announced in January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





FINANCE

Robinhood to expand use of mobile app

Robinhood is working to let more traders use a feature for its mobile app that rolls options contracts, a mechanism that allows traders to extend their options. Options are contracts providing the right to buy or sell a stock at a specific price by a future date. They can be lucrative financial instruments for brokerage firms. At Robinhood, options activity brought in about 61 percent of the firm’s third-quarter trading revenue. Options rolling allows a trader to close out a position and simultaneously open a new one with another date and price. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





INTERNATIONAL

Israeli government revises plan to privatize its postal service

The Israeli government has revamped its plan to privatize the Israel Postal Co. and is seeking to hold an initial share offering of a 40 percent stake on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as a first step to selling all of its holdings. The remaining shares will be sold either through a private sale, a share offering to the public, or a combination, the Communications Ministry said in a text message late Wednesday. Israel had announced in 2018 that it would seek a strategic investor to buy a 20 percent stake and later offer an additional 20 percent to the public on the stock exchange, with the government retaining a 60 percent share. The Communications Ministry has now abandoned that plan, saying that as long as the state remains in control of the postal company, it must inject hundreds of millions of shekels every few years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Electricity costs in Europe at an all-time high

Europe has never paid so much for electricity as in 2021. The average cost of power for delivery in the short-term is on track to end the year at a records levels, rising over 200 percent in Germany, France, Spain, and the UK. In the Nordic region — where vast supplies of hydro power tend to cap prices — costs surged 470 percent from a year earlier. The crunch is leaving consumers and heavy industrial users with rising bills heading into 2022. Metals smelters from France to Spain have already been forced to curb output, while some fertilizer producers were forced to halt output altogether. — BLOOMBERG NEWS





FINANCE

Thiel hires former Austrian chancellor who resigned amid corruption allegations

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s investment firm is tapping former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz to become a global strategist. Kurz, who resigned under a cloud of controversy in October and remains under investigation for corruption, is set to start his new role at Thiel Capital in the first three months of 2022, he told the Heute newspaper. The appointment comes amid multiple criminal probes into Kurz and his inner circle over allegations that he used taxpayer money to plant fabricated public opinion polls in newspapers to help build his career. He completely withdrew from politics earlier this month, setting off another change in power. Kurz has denied wrongdoing. Kurz long cultivated connections to Thiel, a conservative power broker. The German-born venture capitalist — one of the first investors in Facebook — has supported Republican candidates in the US and endorsed Donald Trump. — BLOOMBERG NEWS