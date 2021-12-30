Cafe Sushi plans a Japanese deli; Toscanini’s original location returns

“We’ll have really great imported Japanese pantry ingredients, cool niche products, really tasty chips, crackers, candies, and non-alcoholic drinks,” says general manager Zach Lieberman. Cafe Sushi will continue to serve takeout and delivery sushi for dinner; once Shoten opens, they’ll take over the to-go lunch business.

Coming soon: The team behind Cambridge’s Cafe Sushi (1105 Massachusetts Ave.), thought by many fish fiends to serve the finest sushi in the area, plans to open a grab-and-go deli and pantry next door. Shoten will open early next year with sake, grab-and-go sushi, and staples.

A salad from Bar Lyon. Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe/file

Closings: The South End’s Bar Lyon (1750 Washington St.), a cozy spot for French fare, says au revoir after three years.

“After much thought and consideration by our team, it is with a heavy heart that we share that Bar Lyon will be closing its doors after dinner service this Friday, December 31st. We are so appreciative of all of our guests and the South End community who have offered their support to us over the years,” they wrote on social media.

Owner Jamie Mammano, who also runs fine-dining havens such as Mistral and Ostra, says his team will find jobs at his other restaurants.

As for the closure, “There are many factors involved, but in the current climate, the smaller restaurant footprint just doesn’t work for us anymore,” he tells me.

Reopenings: In sweeter news, here’s a scoop: Much-loved ice cream parlor Toscanini’s will reopen the original location in Central Square (899 Main St.) on New Year’s Day, after a hiatus. It’s their 41st year in business.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.