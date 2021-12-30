Despite a few bumps, Wusong Road is on the fast track to becoming a local favorite

The backstory: Most Bostonians of a certain age fondly (or hazily) recall the Aku Aku, a fluorescent, pineapple-tinged paean to Mai Tais and mayhem in Kenmore Square and off of Route 2. It was a different time, when Faces was the place to dance and Lanes & Games was a bowling alley, not a condo complex, and Caroline Knapp — perhaps Aku’s most famous regular — was still alive. Happily, the Kowloon still survives ( for now, anyway).

Where to: Wusong Road in the Conductor’s Building, in the heart of Harvard Square.

Jason Doo reincarnates these hedonistic havens with Wusong Road, a lavish two-story affair with a still-in-progress Hong Kong-Style deli on the bottom floor and a tiki bar and proper restaurant above.

Doo grew up in a food-focused family: His parents ran Bobo’s in Malden, where he fell in love with tiki and all its trappings.

“I grew up with American Chinese food, pineapple tiki mugs, neon cherries, and things like that. Also, I was on the larger side. I was 310 pounds. And, of course, the only thing that would fit were Tommy Bahama Hawaiian shirts,” he says good-naturedly.

He went on to Clark University, where he helped pay his way through college as a short-order cook at Annie’s Clark Brunch. From there, he did stints at Menton and Drink, and staged around the world: France, Hong Kong, Singapore.

He also helped to open Woods Hill Table in the Seaport.

“But then I got canned for a more mature general manager, but that’s OK. It is what it is. I’m more a chef than a general manager. They wanted someone more fine-dining. You can’t be mad,” he says.

What to eat: This isn’t fine dining, and that’s how Doo intends it. Drinks and dishes are mostly under $10. His business partner is Tom Brush, who runs an equally affordable neighborhood staple, Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria, down the block. Brush was originally planning a beer hall for the space when the two decided to join forces instead.

“We’re trying to keep in that highly affordable [range]. Part of COVID and being let go from my last job is realizing I couldn’t afford to eat at the restaurants I worked in, and I didn’t want that experience for other people. It’s great running and leading fine-dining restaurants, but then you realize only the smallest portion of the population can eat there,” he says.

For the next few weeks, the menu is confined to smaller plates of classics such as crab Rangoon and coconut shrimp. Definitely try the steak and cheese egg rolls — a riff on a recipe from Joyce Chen, of all people, Doo says.

“At the top of the recipe for the cheeseburger egg roll, she wrote, ‘This is not authentic!’ And I was like, ‘We gotta do this,’” he laughs. The meat is top round but cooked koji-style, in a fermented rice marinade, to make it tender. One bite, and melty cheddar cheese oozes out the sides. It’s like the Hot Pocket of your quasi-gourmet dreams.

Spam musabi is glistening and rubbery in all the right ways, served sushi-like on a bed of rice and a slice of sweet, creamy egg omelet, layered with crispy seaweed. General Gao’s chicken is served as a trio of drumettes, spicy and sweet; all three are promptly devoured by my children (and dunked in neon-pink duck sauce).

There is also pulled pork or spicy chicken bao; each fluffy little bun has a smiley chicken or pig face on it made with colored food gel, which is either creepy or cute, depending upon your opinion of meat-eating. The meats are juicy and tender, fatty and flavorful, with lots of cilantro for the pork and a tart cabbage slaw to offset the briny sa-cha sauce soaked into the chicken.

Pulled pork bao at Wusong Road. Handout

Eventually, Doo’s downstairs deli will serve roasted meats from a bullet-style Peking duck oven. “Think of it like a pizza oven elongated like a bullet,” Doo says. “It takes two days to cool down.”

But here, despite COVID-induced delays, things are just starting to heat up.

What to drink: Downstairs, drinks will go for under $10. Upstairs at the tiki bar, try a smooth, seductively sweet Mai Tai for $8.88 — “that’s good luck in Chinese, he says — or an $11 Zombie. The bar program is still being built out, but even a to-go Mai Tai arrives with flashing blue ice cubes inside a large plastic tiki mug. Harvard students, take note.

The takeaway: Whenever fun fully returns, this will be your favorite place. (But will we ever share Scorpion bowls again, really?) Even in the meantime, this is a refreshingly independent restaurant that channels the flavor of the old Harvard Square: a little quirky, a little kitschy, and not a lot of money, either.

Wusong Road, 112 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, 617-528-9125, www.wusongroad.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.