Family’s demands mean less time with fiance

Q. I’m dealing with a struggle that I know I’m not alone in, yet I feel so alone when it comes to finding the answer. I recently became engaged to an absolutely wonderful man. He’s 31, I am 28, and he balances me out perfectly, and he has truly become my best friend. I live about an hour and a half from my family. I come from a family that is very involved and that frequently has events going on. Since I am currently not working (this is a temporary situation of unemployment), I have been driving the hour and a half to do things with my family, mostly since lately it’s been events that have needed to be done (such as going through a late family member’s belongings, etc.).

My fiance is so understanding, but he has admitted that he feels like I’m gone a lot lately, and that it even makes him a little sad. My problem is that I don’t know the best way to go about balancing the two. I deal with a lot of anxious thoughts, and I struggle greatly with the fear of hurting loved ones’ feelings. I’ve tried to start saying no to some family events, but my family can’t understand why I wouldn’t be there when I’m not even “working” right now, and I’ve even found my mother and sister to have judgy undertones when I try to say no to events.

It’s as if they’re suspecting him of trying to be controlling, which isn’t the case at all. It’s causing me a great deal of stress, and just saying no to every other event isn’t seeming to help. I just want to find a way to stop getting so stressed by trying to keep everyone happy and make a healthy balance for them and myself.

LOVED, BUT STRESSED

A. I’m having trouble figuring out what you want to do.

If your fiance wasn’t sad about your absence, would you want to say no to these family events? If your family didn’t care as much about your attendance, would you decline more of these invitations?

That’s the first thing to figure out. I say this as a fellow people pleaser (part-time, at least ... I’m better about it than I used to be): Take a moment to ask yourself, “Where do I want to be?” Because it sounds like you’re trying to figure out how to satisfy one person or another, but maybe not yourself.

It does sound like you need to be clear with your family about why you might say no to an activity, and the fact that you can be tired without a job. It’s OK if you’re not up to driving. It’s more than OK to say “Hey, after the last trip, I just need to watch TV and go to bed early for a week.” If they bring up your fiance, let them know this is about you, not him. Leave it at that.

This might change a bit when you have work. “I can’t do three hours in the car today” is an acceptable reason to say no to anything, but it’ll be hard to argue with once you have yet another person or employer to please.

But really, spend some time thinking about where your gut would tell you to be if it didn’t matter to anyone. It can be so hard to figure out what you want to do with your time, but that’s one trick to getting out of this cycle. Once you know, you tell people. Don’t blame it on anyone else. It can be that simple.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Meredith’s advice is right on. Especially as women we are often trained to put other people’s needs before our own. I would suggest that you decide what YOU want to do and do that. Don’t feel guilty about it. You only have so many hours in a day.

GOODNIGHT-MOON





I do agree that when you find your next job this issue will solve itself, but in the meantime, think carefully about why your family wants/needs you there so frequently now. Then, using that info, you can calmly discuss with your fiance a best approach to making everyone happy. And by everyone, I’m putting you at the front of the line.

HIKERGALNH128





I come from a needy family like this and it’s possible they will never give up on trying to make you be there for them. Short of repudiating them, you could move farther away and/or use COVID excuses to your advantage. Sorry, I know how difficult a family can be on you.

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





^Agreed. My mom was like this, a bit worse, actually, and she never really “got over” it. Some people will always see their children’s spouses as competition for the child’s attention and love. It sounds like there was a recent death in the letter writer’s family, maybe a grandparent or aunt/uncle, likely someone important to her mom, though. Maybe that’s making the situation a bit worse and it will eventually even itself out as time passes.

STRIPEYCAT





You need to sit your mother and sister down (separately, so they don’t gang up on you) and explain that things are going to be different from now on and you don’t need any pressure (or snide comments) from them. You need to have this conversation now, so by the time you transition to parenthood, they won’t be expecting you to drop everything (constantly) and bring the grandbabies to family functions. If this doesn’t work, you may need to “tough love” them and not see them for a while, so they will be more appreciative when you do.

JOYNOEL





Schlepping 1.5 hours each way, multiple times per week, and it’s not even for work? That has to end immediately. It’s an important quality of life issue. Driving is dangerous, especially at night. If your family loved you, they wouldn’t expect you to make the trip more than once per week, at most.

MATTHEWB2015





Since everybody else has advised you on your problem, I’m going to focus on the future: When you have kids, and they grow up, don’t do this to them.

OUTOFORDER

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.