Advice: My friend billed me after I attended her birthday party

One of my friends had her birthday at an “activity hall” with catering. There was no mention of cost on the invitations. I brought a gift and didn’t eat or drink anything (I can’t drink for medical reasons). Afterward, she texted to thank me for coming, and added, “Oh, can you also send me $50 for the party?” She split out the cost of the venue, food, tip, and added a drink for me because she couldn’t remember if I had had one. I sent the $50 — I care about my friend quite a bit, and it was not worth it to me to push the issue. What would you have done?

Anonymous / Boston

The fact that your friend didn’t remember that you can’t drink is the coup de grace there, isn’t it? That’s the part that makes Columbo turn around. Because it’s not like a penicillin allergy. Alcohol consumption is a part of social life; people know who the drinkers and abstainers are in the group. Either this woman is orbits far enough on the periphery of your social system that she doesn’t know basic facts about you . . . or else she pays so little attention that she forgot you do not drink when specifically trying to remember that very thing. Does that not tell you everything you need to know?

Personally, I would have sent her the $50, because I have it and, if I can get an indisputable claim to the high road that cheaply in this economy, I’m going to do it. In the same message I would have said that I was going to take some space, and then cease contact. That may or may not be the right choice for you. But this is one of those paradoxical situations where surfacing the conflict, and maybe even fighting about it, is the only way to preserve the relationship. Your friend was wrong to do what she did, and if you really want her in your life, you should hash that out with her. But don’t pressure yourself to decide how you feel and what you want to do about it right this minute. Your response can, and should be, be entirely on your own timetable.

I have two friends who are seriously ill. One just had a major birthday. I struggle with what to say since “happy” is definitely not part of their vocabulary right now.

Anonymous / Cambridge

Are you happy they were born? Presumably you are! So tell them that. Tell them you are grateful for them, tell them how and why. To be painfully blunt: All those nice things you’d say at their funerals, in a worst-case scenario? Say them now. Write a poem or make a photo collage or playlist that celebrates your relationship and/or all the wonderful things about them that you delight in but that have nothing to do with you. You can celebrate them, even if they cannot celebrate with you.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.