Five things to do, Jan. 3-9

A Superstar Returns

Head to the Emerson Colonial Theatre as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. Told from the perspective of Judas, the story of his conflict with Jesus unfolds, slowly spiraling into Jesus’s crucifixion. Runs through January 16; times vary. Tickets start at $44.75. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Thursday

Breaking Baseball’s Color Barrier

Get lost in the world of 1940s baseball at Before Brooklyn, a Boston Public Library lecture from WCVB-TV reporter Ted Reinstein, based on his new book by the same title. From communist reporters to Pullman car porters, the fight for equality in Major League Baseball began even before Jackie Robinson (pictured above) stepped up to the plate. 6 p.m., with in-person and Zoom options. Free. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com.

Opening Thursday

Everyday Glamour

Immerse yourself in pop culture, high fashion, and baroque painting at Vernacular Glamour, a collection of drawings, paintings, photography, video, and more at the Kathryn Schultz Gallery in Cambridge. Curated by Juan Omar Rodriguez, the exhibit celebrates the work of contemporary Latinx artists. Free. Runs through February 5. cambridgeart.org

Opening Friday

Art of the Future

Explore a mind-bending world of optical illusions and immersive data visualizations at bent/haus, an exhibit hosted by the Boston Cyberarts Gallery. Artists Ben K. Foley and Allison Tanenhaus use a combination of recycled materials and artificial intelligence to create electrifying artwork. Gallery is open Fridays-Sundays; show runs through February 20. Free. bostoncyberarts.org

Saturday

Housing as a Human Right

The Scandinavian Cultural Center will host a screening of Push, a documentary exploring the housing crisis affecting residents of cities worldwide. Swedish director Fredrik Gertten’s film investigates the pressing question: Why can’t we afford to live in our cities? 1 p.m. Tickets are free for members, $7 for nonmembers. Masks, vaccine cards required. scandicenter.org

