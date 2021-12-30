Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Native American individuals and tribes have been asking, for years, for an end to the appropriation of their names and symbols for various uses, including sports mascots and insignia (“Letter from Wahconah,” November 14). That’s one of the reasons so many teams are changing their names and logos. These symbols . . . aren’t needed to remind the white majority of the existence of indigenous people.

Mascots are typically animals — ferocious beings designed to promote a sports team as scary. Very few are innocuous such as patriots. Denoting Native Americans as savages promoted the extermination of a culture. It was easy . . . to steal and kill for land belonging to another people if we could believe they were subhuman.

artistseye1

I always thought that the Indian mascot was a symbol of skill, strength, and courage.

van20

But when it’s a stereotype, it demeans instead of elevates. . . . If schools really want to celebrate Native culture, they should teach the real history of First Nation people, and have Native speakers visit classes. I’ve seen that done with a friend from Pine Ridge Reservation and it was very powerful. Really opened kids’ eyes, and hopefully their hearts.

Swan Man

House Rules

I read with interest Andy Levinsky’s piece “Why We Need to Reform Condo Boards from the Ground Up” (Perspective, November 21). I am chair of the board of a condominium association so I write with some experience and, perhaps, some bias. It may well be past time to look at condominium law — in Massachusetts and throughout the country. I do, however, hope that any suggested changes keep certain things in mind. As most condo board members are not paid for the work they do, I am not quite sure how to go about “professionalizing” boards. My main concern is how difficult it is to get owners to volunteer for positions. If boards become complacent over time, it is often because very few people are willing to step up. It seems Levinsky was willing to make a suggestion, and was (rightly) annoyed by the lack of response from his board, but is he willing to serve? I don’t know.

Mary Ann Oppenheimer

Franklin

I am in a condo complex in Taunton with lots of open space and wooded areas. I recently adopted a large (110 pounds) hound whose great joy is charging at squirrels. I am elderly and knew I would be unable to control her on a leash, so I trained her to use an electronic collar. Then the trustees had a meeting to decide if e-collars would be allowed. I was a trustee but was excluded from the meeting because I had an “interest.” Electronic collars were banned from use on the property. Reason? It might confuse other unit owners. There are too many examples of unreasonable rules made without justification to mention here, which is why I am in favor of the reforms Levinsky cites, especially owners’ rights, qualifications for board members, and a method for resolving owner and board disputes. I just hope those reforms come soon.

Pam Crowell

Taunton

I’ve been harping about how useless the Massachusetts condo laws are for years. If you haven’t done so already and need help sleeping, I suggest you read Chapter 183A of the state’s general statutes, which governs condo associations. Connecticut is a good example of how our Legislature could improve condo law to give owners the power they need to take a more active role in the management, direction, and oversight of their associations.

Mark Sanner

Quincy

As a three-year board member — a volunteer — for a Boston condo, I want to point out the difficulty of getting “new blood” on boards. When I purchased my condo 10 years ago, owner occupancy was around 80 percent. Now, thanks to the hot market, it is well below 50 percent. What I believed to have been intended as a community of sorts has become more like a rental agency for college students and young professionals. This same dearth of volunteers plagued my previous condo: with 30-some units, that condo was self-managed with competence and transparency. There were few renters. But board members became burnt out from serving many years in a row. With huge towers like Surfside in Florida, it makes sense to insist on board turnover after a set period. That won’t work in smaller condo communities.

Karen Boiko

Brighton

My husband and I own condos in Florida and Massachusetts. We are grateful that our Florida condo board pushed to have our building checked by engineers and all the necessary structural work was done before the Miami condo collapse. We’ve had substantial increases in our fees and assessments, but we know the work that was done will keep us safe. In Massachusetts, we bought a condo in 2017. Our belief was that the buildings and property would be well maintained by the association. We’ve not experienced that. We are told by the board, “Contact the property manager if you see something that needs attention.” Often we don’t hear any response. Sometimes I feel like I’m begging to get something taken care of. The board limits the property manager, so he can’t take care of anything without its approval. There is little help out there; many of us don’t have the funds to hire an attorney to fight the board. There needs to be more oversight.

Linda Pelissier

Stoneham

About 10 years ago, Connecticut enacted comprehensive law changes surrounding condominiums. Don’t reinvent the wheel!

Art Layton

Mattapoisett

Even if boards have reasonable property management help, they can be shortsighted and make decisions based on lowest cost solutions. If a legitimate grievance is voiced/filed, its resolution depends on the fair-mindedness and judgment of the board. It was good to read about the filing of the two bills by Worcester state Representative Hannah Kane, particularly H.1424. An owner’s rights and enforcement bill as well as a protocol for resolving owner and board disputes should be top priorities. It was also encouraging to see Allston/Brighton state Representative Kevin Honan’s bill to establish an ombudsman for unresolved condo issues. This could highlight the magnitude of critical property or governance issues and the potential need for new laws.

Nancy Kilty

Lexington

As a new condo owner, I have questions and concerns. I am unable to get annual meeting minutes until next year’s meeting, and there is no communication about the monthly board meeting date and agenda. It never occurred to me that transparency would be such a hot button.

Mary Ellen Mackin

Methuen

Family Album

[Writer Cynthia Calabrese has] a special place in the lives of these amazing children that they will always remember fondly (Connections, November 21). That is such a gift she has given them and they have given her. It sounds to me that she has designed a life she loves — and one with great purpose.

Thanks to the helpers

What a thoughtful and meaningful essay! Reading it made my Monday morning.

Jack Donohue

Mashpee

