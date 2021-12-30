For sale: City homes with grand entrances

$675,000
29 ALGONQUIN STREET / DORCHESTER
SQUARE FEET 2,688
LOT SIZE 0.11 acres
BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 1.5
LAST SOLD FOR Unknown
PROS Set on a corner lot, this 1890 Victorian features hardwood floors and original wood trim and paneling, plus antique details like stained-glass windows and a butler’s bell in the dining room. Enter through a Dutch door into a spacious foyer with an ornate staircase, bathed in sunlight from a magnificent trio of 60-pane windows. At left, the living room features a bay window and built-in seating nooks flanking the fireplace. Past the dining room is a dated but roomy kitchen, plus a pantry and mudroom. The second floor holds a bath with clawfoot tub, plus three bedrooms—one with a fireplace, bay window, and walk-in closet. Find three more bedrooms on the top floor. CONS House needs quite a bit of updating.
Advertisement
Nicole Maxey, Pondside Realty, 617-680-8163, nicole@pondsiderealty.com
$959,900
20 DONCASTER STREET / ROSLINDALE
SQUARE FEET 2,735
LOT SIZE 0.23 acres
BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3
LAST SOLD FOR $290,000 in 2002
PROS This updated 1890 Victorian with hardwood floors and original woodwork sits on an oversized lot with a sloping yard. Towering, arched windows lend grandeur to the entry foyer. The living room features a fireplace and pocket doors that open to the dining room. Past a bath, the remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and expanded dining area is soaked in sunlight; sliders open to a back deck with views of the Blue Hills. Upstairs, four spacious bedrooms share a bath (off the second staircase) with a clawfoot tub and ceiling mural. The walk-up attic acts as an art studio, while the basement includes a guest suite with kitchenette, bath, laundry, and private entrance to the back patio. CONS No garage.
Jan Crosby, Hammond Residential Real Estate, 617-699-1668, jcrosby@hammondre.com
Advertisement
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.