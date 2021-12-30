For sale: City homes with grand entrances

SQUARE FEET 2,688

LOT SIZE 0.11 acres

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown

PROS Set on a corner lot, this 1890 Victorian features hardwood floors and original wood trim and paneling, plus antique details like stained-glass windows and a butler’s bell in the dining room. Enter through a Dutch door into a spacious foyer with an ornate staircase, bathed in sunlight from a magnificent trio of 60-pane windows. At left, the living room features a bay window and built-in seating nooks flanking the fireplace. Past the dining room is a dated but roomy kitchen, plus a pantry and mudroom. The second floor holds a bath with clawfoot tub, plus three bedrooms—one with a fireplace, bay window, and walk-in closet. Find three more bedrooms on the top floor. CONS House needs quite a bit of updating.

Advertisement

The exterior of 29 Algonquin Street, Dorchester. Handout

Nicole Maxey, Pondside Realty, 617-680-8163, nicole@pondsiderealty.com

$959,900

20 DONCASTER STREET / ROSLINDALE

The stairway in 20 Doncaster Street, Roslindale. Handout

SQUARE FEET 2,735

LOT SIZE 0.23 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 3

LAST SOLD FOR $290,000 in 2002

PROS This updated 1890 Victorian with hardwood floors and original woodwork sits on an oversized lot with a sloping yard. Towering, arched windows lend grandeur to the entry foyer. The living room features a fireplace and pocket doors that open to the dining room. Past a bath, the remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and expanded dining area is soaked in sunlight; sliders open to a back deck with views of the Blue Hills. Upstairs, four spacious bedrooms share a bath (off the second staircase) with a clawfoot tub and ceiling mural. The walk-up attic acts as an art studio, while the basement includes a guest suite with kitchenette, bath, laundry, and private entrance to the back patio. CONS No garage.

The exterior of 20 Doncaster Street, Roslindale. Handout

Jan Crosby, Hammond Residential Real Estate, 617-699-1668, jcrosby@hammondre.com

Advertisement









Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.