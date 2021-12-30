Baker defends Mass. on COVID-19 testing availability, says residents will have to ‘be patient’

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday defended the state’s performance on making COVID-19 tests available, telling reporters Massachusetts has consistently led the nation on that front and warning that residents will have to “be patient” as they seek tests amid heightened demand with Omicron surging.
“Massachusetts is number two in the country, and has been either number one or number two in the country, on testing per capita pretty much since the beginning of this year,” Baker, a popular centrist Republican, told reporters at the tail end of an unrelated briefing on the Green Line extension project.
“And we have over 100 sites where people can access tests, and we never took down any of our stop-the-spread sites, even when the case counts got really low,” Baker said, in response to a question about testing.
Advertisement
Baker added that Massachusetts is “the only state in the country that I’m aware of” that went directly to manufacturers to negotiate the purchase of 2 million tests kits.
Those, he said, were ”distributed before the holidays to 100 communities” that “had significant issues with respect to access, because of the nature of the communities that they serve and represent. And every community in Massachusetts can now buy rapid tests off of the contracts that we negotiated with three different vendors.”
Baker said state officials will continue working to enlarge their testing infrastructure.
“We have more capacity per capita than any other state in the country,” Baker said. “But people need to understand that they’re probably going to have to wait. ... We have more testing infrastructure than just about anybody else, but people are going to have to be patient.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.