Baker defends Mass. on COVID-19 testing availability, says residents will have to ‘be patient’

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday defended the state’s performance on making COVID-19 tests available, telling reporters Massachusetts has consistently led the nation on that front and warning that residents will have to “be patient” as they seek tests amid heightened demand with Omicron surging.

“Massachusetts is number two in the country, and has been either number one or number two in the country, on testing per capita pretty much since the beginning of this year,” Baker, a popular centrist Republican, told reporters at the tail end of an unrelated briefing on the Green Line extension project.

“And we have over 100 sites where people can access tests, and we never took down any of our stop-the-spread sites, even when the case counts got really low,” Baker said, in response to a question about testing.