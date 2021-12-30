The best things to do in Rhode Island right now: Jan. 1-7

2022: Can you please hit control-alt-delete and reboot this thing?

Now, because ‘21 turned out to be a rerun of ‘20, it’s best to avoid big crowds this New Year’s Eve. So here are the coolest things to do in Rhode Island from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. We’ll focus on a lot of outdoor actives here. For indoors, of course, mask up, my friends. Now let’s make like a Polar Bear and dive in.

GOAT HIKES & S’MORES

No, not the Tom Brady of hikes. Actual goats. This sounds amazing. Simmons Farm, a 120-acre farm in Middletown offers eggs, grass-fed beef, pastured pork, goat and cow cheese — and goat hikes throughout the year. Each walker gets their own goat to walk on a leash on a 90-minute hike around the historic farm. There will be stops along the way to let the goats nibble. (I’m chomping at the bit.) $10. This week: Jan. 1, 2. 1942 West Main Road, Middletown. Details here and here.

Simmons, I’ll add, is a gem. They also offer a CSA, petting zoo, goat yoga — and Saturday afternoon hayrides and s’mores all winter, according to their website. The next ride is New Year’s Day at 3:30 p.m., with s’mores to follow at 4:15. $10-$65. Details here.

POLAR PLUNGES

Nothing says New Year’s Day like running into the frigid Atlantic. #ItsANewEnglandThing

You’ll be “Freezin’ for a Reason” at Newport’s Easton’s Beach (aka First Beach) with A Wish Come True’s 18th annual Polar Plunge on Jan. 1. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. Plungers plunge at noon. This year’s proceeds will help send two kids to Disney World. An after-party kicks off at 1 p.m. at Diego’s Restaurant and Rejects Beer Co. with music, raffles, and more. $20 to plunge. For $40, snag a towel or fleece blanket. 125 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. Learn more here and here.

Plunge at the 46th Annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. A benefit for Special Olympics Rhode Island, plungers are encouraged to raise or donate $50. To limit crowds, they offer time-slots, from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Details here.

Tiverton and Little Compton, I’m looking at you. The Tiverton Yacht Club hosts its 10th Penguin Plunge at Grinnell’s Beach Jan. 1. Gather on the beach at 11:45 am, and plunge into the Sakonnet River at noon. The Plunge supports the Tiverton Public Library. New Year’s hats and colorful holiday pajamas are encouraged. Bonus: Coastal Roasters will be on hand with hot coffee. Details here.

Portsmouth’s Annual Polar Dive at Island Park Beach includes a massive bonfire, lit at 11:18 a.m., dive at noon, and after-party at Tremblay’s Bar & Grill (514 Park Ave.) with raffle and giveaways. Details here.

Jump into Narragansett Bay at The 11th annual Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge. Head to Goddard State Park Beach in Warwick from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. $40 fee benefits Mentor Rhode Island. Details here.

Plunge like a lion. The Narragansett Lions Club’s annual New Year’s Day Pier Plunge is noon at Narragansett Town Beach. $20. 79 Boston Neck Road. Proceeds benefit Narragansett Lions Club Charities. Details here.

NEW YEAR’S HIKES

Rather stick to land? New Year’s walks or hikes are another popular tradition, and luckily, Rhode Island has some stunning spots for strolls.

The 650-acre Weetamoo Woods and the adjacent Pardon Gray Preserve in Tiverton, R.I. combine for some 9 miles of well-marked trail cutting through coastal oak-holly forest and Atlantic white cedar swamp. Make it as long or as short of a walk as you want. You’ll find historic stone walls, a wooden footbridge, historic sawmill remains, ancient outcrops of rock, and maybe horses. Trailheads: East Road, Lake Road, Lafayette Road, Tiverton, R.I. Trail map here. Details here.

Newport’s Cliff Walk is popular for a reason. Make sure your phone is fully charged before going because, my friend, you will want to Instagram all of it. The 3.5-mile oceanside trail, lined with proud mansions, is honestly, breathtaking. 119 Memorial Blvd. Details here.

A short drive from Providence, Lincoln Woods State Park offers miles of paved and off-road exploring. 2 Manchester Print Works Road. Details here.

A swath of 464 acres by Narragansett Bay, Bristol’s Colt State Park would make for an idyllic New Year’s Day walk, with open fields, paved paths, trails and shoreline. Route 114, Bristol.

Learn more about Rhode Island’s 12 State Parks here.

RYAN MONTBLEAU

Start ‘22 with a song. A few, actually. Peabody, Mass. native Ryan Montbleau plays The Met on Jan. 1, with opener Kat Wright. This looks to be a stellar show. Three of Montbleau’s four planned EPs are out now — “Wood,” “Fire” and now “Water.” All are pretty fire. I’ve been a fan since “75 and Sunny” — still love that track. Tickets: $25, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. 1005 Main St., Pawtucket. (401) 729-1005. Proof of vaccination or testing is required. Masks required. Details here.

BRIGHT LIGHT NIGHTS

Bristol’s Blithewold mansion hosts “Night Lights” now through Jan. 9: Festively lit paths throughout the grounds, gardens and arboretum. Plus hot cider, hot chocolate, hot coffee — and hot drinks with a kick. Mansion closed during program. 5-7 p.m. Non-member adults: $10; kids: $5. Details here.

And it’s your last chance for Rogers Williams Park Zoo’s Holiday Lights Spectacular, running now through Jan. 2. The walk-through experience features 40 acres of light displays, with some 3 million lights. 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets are timed-entry and available for purchase online only. Non-member adult $12; kids 2-12, $10. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 401- 785-3510. Details here.

LOL WITH ALYSSA LIMPERIS

The rising star from Seekonk, Mass., now living in LA, made a name for herself with YouTube videos about — and with — her Rhode Island native mom. (Your Rhode Island mom might be similar.) Don’t miss her hour-long special at Comedy Connection Rhode Island. A UCB alum, the actor/writer/comedian has been featured on “Conan,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” has worked along side Fred Armisen, and earned headlines from the Wall Street Journal to Vulture — but you likely know her from her hilarious Twitters videos. “Mom on Christmas” has become a Twitter holiday tradition. Masks required. $20. Jan. 7 and 8, two shows per day. Details here.

RINKTIME

The BankNewport City Center-Providence Rink is open in downtown Providence, with skate rentals ($7) and skate aids ($10) and Ice bumper cars. ($12) Skating: Adults $7, kids 12 and under and seniors, $4.

Skate by the sea at Gurney’s Newport, a luxe resort on Goat Island, is open to the public for ice skating. Adults $12, kids 12-and-under: $7, 65+, $7. Skates are available to rent $10. 1 Goat Island, Newport. 401-849-2600. Details here.

And now (you can’t see me but I’m holding up a glass of coffee milk and have been since you started reading this… my arm is tired) here’s a toast to making 2022 a great one in Rhody. Happy New Year, friends.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1. Got any ideas, tips or events coming up? Email, tweet her, slide into her DMs.