Fire officials issue warning about the dangers of smoking on medical oxygen after Stoughton resident perishes in blaze

Following the death of a Stoughton resident who was fatally injured last week, fire officials are reminding the public about the dangers of smoking when using home oxygen.
It was the third death involving smoking and medical oxygen in Massachusetts this year, officials said in a statement.
“There is no safe way to smoke, but it’s especially dangerous when using home oxygen,” Stoughton Fire Chief Michael E. Carroll said in the statement. “A fire can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment. Never smoke while using oxygen or in a home where someone else is using it. Always keep tanks and tubes well away from heat sources and open flames.”
State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the 77-year-old Stoughton resident died on Christmas Day from injuries sustained while smoking on oxygen, and similar incidents happened in Agawam and Pittsfield earlier this year. Massachusetts recorded only one death involving smoking and medical oxygen in 2020 and none at all in 2019, officials said.
“Oxygen can saturate clothing, hair, upholstery, and bedding, making them much more flammable,” Ostroskey said in the statement. “Matches, lighters, candles, stoves, or fireplaces pose serious fire hazards under these conditions. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”
Fire officials said smokers who use home oxygen should disconnect their oxygen, wait 10 minutes, and then smoke outside to reduce the risk of fires and burns. This is not a safe way to smoke, but it reduces the danger posed by oxygen-saturated hair and clothes.
Fire officials urge the public to visit the Department of Fire Services’ Home Oxygen Safety web page for more information.
