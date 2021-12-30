Fire officials issue warning about the dangers of smoking on medical oxygen after Stoughton resident perishes in blaze

Following the death of a Stoughton resident who was fatally injured last week, fire officials are reminding the public about the dangers of smoking when using home oxygen.

It was the third death involving smoking and medical oxygen in Massachusetts this year, officials said in a statement.

“There is no safe way to smoke, but it’s especially dangerous when using home oxygen,” Stoughton Fire Chief Michael E. Carroll said in the statement. “A fire can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment. Never smoke while using oxygen or in a home where someone else is using it. Always keep tanks and tubes well away from heat sources and open flames.”