Firefighters save horse that fell through ice in Warwick

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 30, 2021, 1 hour ago
Firefighters helped save a horse that fell through ice in Warwick on Dec. 29.
A horse that fell through ice was rescued in Warwick on Wednesday.

The Warwick Fire Department received a call from someone reporting that the horse was trapped in icy water on White Road, and the fire chief was the first to arrive at the scene, fire officials wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters put on cold water suits and broke up the ice so the horse could get out of the water.

“The horse was successfully recovered and returned to the homeowner,” the Facebook post said.

Mutual aid was provided by the Orange Fire Department and the Royalston Fire Department.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

