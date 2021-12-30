Lawrence joins other communities implementing an indoor mask mandate on Jan. 1 in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Starting Saturday, the order said, people in Lawrence will have to mask up indoors on the premises of a business, club, place of assembly, or other location open to the public. The order doesn’t apply to outdoor dining or events, but failure to comply when indoors could bring harsh consequences.

Mayor Brian De Peña tweeted out a copy of his executive order implementing the policy.

The city of Lawrence announced Thursday that it’s instituting an indoor mask mandate beginning Jan. 1, citing rising COVID-19 numbers and joining several other communities that have announced similar policies in recent weeks.

“Failure to comply with orders may subject [the offender] to a civil fine of up to $300 per day or loss or suspension of permits and licenses,” the order said.

The order said Lawrence currently has a test positivity rate of more than 10 percent, compared to about 3.5 percent in October.

“This order shall remain in effect until the city of Lawrence moves out of a higher risk level,” the order said, meaning a 14-day positivity rate of less than 4 percent and an average of fewer than 10 new cases per day over a two-week period.

The Globe reported earlier this month that several communities, including Georgetown, Lowell, Chelsea, and Salem, have recently re-imposed mask rules for indoor public spaces.

Recent data from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council showed that among the 101 communities it tracks in Greater Boston, nearly half had some form of indoor masking rules. At least 22, including Boston and Provincetown, require masks in all indoor public spaces, and another 24 have mandates for at least their municipal buildings.

Governor Charlie Baker recently announced a statewide mask advisory - but not a hard mandate - for indoor public spaces.

“We updated the face-covering advisory today to urge all residents to wear a mask in public indoor spaces,” Baker told reporters during a State House briefing last week. “We’ll continue to release the best public health [guidance] we have, so people can make informed decisions about how to protect themselves.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.