Mass. Teachers Association assails state’s ‘last minute scramble’ to test educators and staff

Najimy asserted that the decision, “made without consultation with educators’ unions and local stakeholders, is one more example of the failure of the Baker administration to get it right. Plans for testing of this magnitude should have been communicated well in advance of schools closing for the winter break.”

“The last-minute scramble by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to provide 200,000 test kits to educators is anything but that, jeopardizing our attempts to maintain safe in-person learning as schools reopen after the holiday break,” said MTA President Merrie Najimy in a statement.

The president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association on Thursday slammed what she called the state’s “last-minute scramble” to get 200,000 COVID-19 test kits to teachers and school staffers before the return to class from the holiday break.

The labor leader accused Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley of creating “a logistical nightmare all the way from distribution to testing oversight, placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity.”

Baker, asked about the criticism during an unrelated briefing Thursday on the Green Line extension, defended the decision to make the 200,000 test kits available to educators.

“Well, 200,000 tests made available to teachers, distributed to communities so that they can make those tests available to their teachers as people come back to school, we think was the right thing to do,” Baker said. “And we’ve talked to many communities, many superintendents, who said to us that they appreciate it and they’re looking forward to being able to make those tests available to their teachers.”

The dustup between the union and the state comes one day after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, said every school district in the Commonwealth will receive enough kits to distribute two tests to each employee.

An agency spokesperson said DESE isn’t mailing the kits directly to districts; rather, school districts will pick them up for teachers at different regional distribution sites.

In a statement Wednesday, DESE said it strongly encourages all school staffers to take one at-home antigen test no more than 24 hours before they return to work. Staff should notify school officials in their district if they test positive.

Baker conceded during Thursday’s briefing that he’d “love to have more” tests available.

“But I start with the proposition that we have more than just about anybody else in the country,” Baker said. “And as I said, we are the only state that went around the federal government directly to the manufacturers [and] purchased millions of tests, made them available to cities and towns before Christmas, and now have a contract in place where I believe virtually every city and town, every educational institution, [and] many nonprofits are going to be able to buy tests at a deeply discounted rate directly from those manufacturers and distribute them accordingly here in Massachusetts.”

Separately this week, new guidance was released reducing the isolation period for those in K-12 schools in Massachusetts who test positive for COVID-19.

Abington Superintendent Peter Schafer on Thursday tweeted out a memo that he sent to families laying out the updated guidelines from DESE.

“As many of you know, the CDC recently made changes to their guidance related to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine durations,” said Schafer’s note, quoting what he said was an advisory from DESE. “The Department of Public Health (DPH) has updated the state-wide guidance which includes a reduction of the required isolation period for COVID-19 positive individuals in K-12 schools to 5 days (from 10 days in current guidance), effective immediately. We are currently working with our medical advisors and state health officials to further update the DESE/DPH Guidance on Protocols for Responding to COVID-19 Scenarios, which we will post in the coming days.”

Therefore, Schafer wrote to families, if “your child tests positive for COVID-19, this updated guidance shortens the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when in public. We anticipate receiving additional guidance from DESE in the coming days and will provide an update if necessary.”

