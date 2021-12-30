New Hampshire police investigating BB gun shootings

The male asked her for directions, but she wasn’t able to provide them since she wasn’t from the area, police said. The males began calling her names and the front passenger fired what she believed to be a BB gun, according to police.

The woman was insider her car and stopped at the intersection of Granite and Second streets when a silver SUV pulled up to the side of her vehicle and a passenger in the front seat motioned for her to roll down her window at about 11 p.m., Manchester police said in a statement on Facebook.

Authorities are investigating after three young males allegedly shot and injured a woman with a BB gun after asking her for directions in Manchester, N.H., Wednesday night, police said.

“One of the BBs hit her in the leg and another narrowly missed her daughter,” police said.

She was able to get the vehicle’s plate number, police said. The driver of the vehicle is described as a white male, possibly a teenager with short blondish hair.

The front passenger had concealed his face, but was described as having dark hair and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, police said. The passenger in the back seat was described as a heavy set white male with blonde hair.

At about the same time, a male walked into WMUR-TV on South Commercial Street and asked the staff to call police after he had been shot at while walking west on Granite Street from Elm Street, police said. He said that he had been shot at by someone in a silver SUV.

It was determined that the vehicle was out of Hillsboro, N.H., police said. Hillsboro police were notified and asked to stop the vehicle if they found it.

Hillsboro police stopped the vehicle a short time later, but there were only two people inside at the time, police said. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, police said.

