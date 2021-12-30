New policies restrict visitors at Kent Hospital, Women & Infants

Visitation will be suspended at Kent Hospital as of Thursday. Exceptions will be made for one birthing partner and doula; Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations; and end-of-life visitation. It won’t affect outpatient appointments, according to the policy posted on their website .

PROVIDENCE — Care New England on Thursday announced new restrictions on visitors to Kent Hospital in Warwick and Women & Infants Hospital in Providence due to the significant increase in COVID-19.

The new Women & Infants Hospital restrictions go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday. Depending on where in the hospital or ambulatory site a patient is, they may be allowed to have a support person with them; NICU patients will be able to have two support persons. Those support persons will have to remain in the patient’s room unless going to the cafeteria, to Au Bon Pain or to the main entrance to pick up food, which has to be eaten in the patient’s room. They also have to remain masked for the duration of the patient’s stay. A full breakdown for the policies at Women & Infants is available on Care New England’s website.

Advertisement

Westerly Hospital has also tightened visitor restrictions, and Lifespan has a new policy mandating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test for visitors.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.